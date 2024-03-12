New Zealand A vs England Women 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the New Zealand A Women's team and England A Women's side for a three-match T20 and One-Day series, starting on March 16. Before the start of the white-ball series, New Zealand A Women will lock horns with the England Women’s team in a T20 warm-up fixture on March 14.

Notably, England A Women also participated in two T20 warm-up games against White Ferns at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown with the latter winning both encounters by 15 runs and six wickets, respectively.

New Zealand A squad will be having seven national cricketers as they look to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

New Zealand Cricket Head of Women’s High-Performance Liz Green emphasized the importance of the series for the betterment of the players.

“To see this tour come to fruition is very special. It speaks to our broader pathway strategy focused on providing more playing opportunities for our talented athletes,” Green told reporters.

“We’ve been working to develop an A program for a while now as we know how integral elevated development opportunities are to the growth of players. To continue to produce high-caliber players that can compete with the best in the world, we need to make opportunities like this occur regularly in the schedule,” Green added.

Hayley Jensen will captain the team following her comeback to domestic cricket. Notably, she injured her knee at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023.

“I’ve been around cricket for a long time now and I’m excited to have this opportunity to step up and lead the sides. We’re expecting England A to be really strong so it’s going to be an exciting challenge,” Jansen stated.

On the other hand, the England women's team will be led by Heather Knight with Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont being the keepers. The squad also boasts Sophie Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, and Sarah Glenn among others.

New Zealand A vs England Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

March 14, Thursday

Only T20 - New Zealand A Women vs England Women, 3:30 AM

New Zealand A vs England Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will livestream the warm-up game, while there is no live telecast of the fixtures for fans in India.

New Zealand A vs England Women T20 Warm-Up 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand A Women

Georgia Plimmer, Mikaela Greig, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Flora Devonshire, Kate Anderson, Leigh Kasperek, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Polly Inglis (wk), Bree Illing, Claudia Green, Hayley Jensen (c), Molly Penfold, and Sarah Asmussen.

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Hollie Armitage, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, and Sarah Glenn.

