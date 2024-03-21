New Zealand A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host New Zealand A Women and England A Women for a three-match One Day series, starting on Saturday, March 23. Saxton Oval in Nelson and University Oval in Dunedin will host the series.

After the conclusion of two warm-up games and a three-match T20 series, both sides will lock horns in the three-match one-day series. Hayley Jansen will lead the New Zealand A Women while Grace Scrivers will captain the England A Women’s team.

England A Women started their warm-up game with a 15-run loss over New Zealand Women. In the second warm-up game, England A Women suffered a six-wicket win over New Zealand Women.

In the three-match T20 series, England A Women secured a 3-0 comprehensive win. They started the series with a 30-run win. They then bagged an eight-wicket win and concluded the series with a 13-run victory.

Freya Kemp was the leading run-scorer with 118 runs from three innings while Hayley Jansen scalped six wickets to emerge as the T20 series' leading wicket-taker.

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 23, Saturday

Match 1 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 3:30 AM

March 28, Thursday

Match 2 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 3:30 AM

March 30, Saturday

Match 3 - New Zealand A Women vs England A Women, 3:30 AM

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will live-stream the tournament for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series.

New Zealand A Women vs England A Women One Day Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand A Women

Caitlin Blakely, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Anderson, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Leigh Kasperek, Mikaela Greig, Polly Inglis (Wk), Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen (c), Jessica Simmons, Molly Penfold, Nensi Patel.

England A Women

Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Grace Scrivens (c), Paige Scholfield, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Rhianna Southby (wk), Seren Smale (wk), Freya Kemp, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Sophie Munro, Tash Farrant.

