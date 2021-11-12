New Zealand announce their schedule for the upcoming season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has recently revealed their home fixtures for the upcoming summer. Their home season will kick off with a 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, which commences on January 1, 2022. Following that series, South Africa will tour New Zealand for another 2-match Test series.

Later their neighbors Australia are going to play a 3-match T20I series. New Zealand's home summer will conclude with 1 T20I and a 3-match ODI series against the Netherlands team.

In a report on nzc.nz, NZC chief executive David White addressed the schedule of New Zealand for the upcoming season and explained the reason behind the delayed release of the itinerary.

“It hasn’t been a straightforward process and we’ve needed to work through a number of unexpected changes before finalising the arrangements. Having said that, I’m delighted with the volume and quality of the international cricket to be played over the summer, particularly given the importance of, and the relevance connected to these games."

Speaking about the significance of some of the series, White added:

“The India series is a crucial part of the WHITE FERNS’ World Cup preparations. The four Tests are very important for the BLACKCAPS in terms of their World Test Championship defence. And, as part of the ICC Super League, the BLACKCAPS’ six ODIs carry similar significance.”

New Zealand will begin its defense of the World Test Championship with the series against a difficult away series against India later this month. The four home Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh after the India series will be crucial for Kane Williamson-led side for the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

New Zealand's schedule for their home season

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

1st Test - January(1-5) | Venue - Bay Oval, Tauranga

2nd Test - January(9-13) | Venue - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

South Africa Tour of New Zealand

1st Test - February(17-21) | Venue - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd Test - February 25 - March 1 | Venue - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Australia tour of New Zealand

1st T20I - March 17 | Venue - Sky Stadium, Wellington

2nd T20I - March 18 | Venue - Sky Stadium, Wellington

3rd T20I - March 20 | Venue - McLean Park, Napier

