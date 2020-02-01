×
New Zealand are new chokers: Shoaib Akhtar after Kiwis lose another Super Over contest 

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 13:53 IST

Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar

India lead the T20I series 4-0 but it could very well have been 2-2 if the Kiwis had held their nerves. However, the hosts tripped, fumbled, and lost both these games and handed the series to the Men in Blue.

Two successive Super Overs, two losses -- and this was the fourth tied match for New Zealand in the last seven months and the Kiwis have ended up on the losing side of all those contests. This has prompted former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar to question whether New Zealand are the ‘new chokers’ of world cricket.

“I don’t understand what New Zealand. They have tied 6 matches and have managed to win only 1 Super Over. Looks like they have done specialization in losing. Despite being a good team they could not achieve an easy target like 166,” said Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

In the fourth match, New Zealand lost four wickets – two via run outs - in the last over of the match and scored only six runs, something which surpised Akhtar as well.

“It’s very sad to see New Zealand struggling like this. I think New Zealand choke under pressure,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar also said that India knew how to handle their nerves better and they know how to respond to pressure scenarios.

“166 should have been an easy chase but the Kiwis made life difficult for themselves. This goes to show they don’t have the nerves to handle pressure scenarios. Are they new chokers of the world? Are they the new South Africa who could never win in a tough situation?,” Akhtar added.

The former Pakistan pacer also said that New Zealand now need to go back to the drawing board and work on figuring out ways to deal with pressure.

Published 01 Feb 2020, 13:53 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
