New Zealand become No.1 ranked Test team for the first time in their history

New Zealand became the No.1 Test team in the world for the first time in their history on Wednesday. Kane Williamson’s men beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

The massive wins put New Zealand at the top of the pile when it comes to the ICC Test rankings. New Zealand now have 118 points and are ahead of Australia, who are on 116. India are further behind with 114 points on board.

Speaking to the press after New Zealand clinched the No.1 Test spot, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson admitted that the achievement is the perfect way to end their Test summer.

“Very proud moment as a team at the end of our Test summer and we know we've achieved something special. Nice to finish our Test summer on a high."

New Zealand get in the mix for Test Championship Final

The impressive series victory against Pakistan also put New Zealand in the mix for the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship rankings. New Zealand’s 2-0 win meant that the team now has a percentage of points (PCT) of 70.

This is marginally behind that of India (72.2) who are in second place. It is Australia who sit at the top of the standings with a PCT of 76.7.

Can anyone beat New Zealand to the top?

A win for Australia in Sydney will see Tim Paine's side go back ahead of NZ on the ICC's provisional Test rankings that are officially updated at series' end — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

Although New Zealand have taken the No.1 Test rank for now, their achievement may be short-lived. The rankings are updated after the series ends, and both India and Australia have a chance to wrestle the top spot from New Zealand.

A win for Australia in Sydney will see them take the No.1 spot provisionally. For India, only a 3-1 win can make them the top-ranked Test team again.

A draw in the India vs Australia series will see New Zealand retain their status as the highest-ranked Test team in the world