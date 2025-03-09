New Zealand Predicted Playing 11 vs India for the 2025 Champions Trophy Final

New Zealand will lock horns with heavy favorites India in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. Like their group-stage meeting, this contest will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Black Caps have had to make some tough calls in the competition so far. Towards the end of the league stage, they dropped Devon Conway, who has been a staple in the side across all formats since making his debut.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Matt Henry sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the semifinal against South Africa, and his participation in the summit clash is up in the air.

So New Zealand will have to think about their ideal combination for their biggest test in the tournament so far.

New Zealand's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

On that note, here is New Zealand's predicted playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy final clash against India.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Will Young

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Devon Conway is a consistent batter, and his prowess against spin could prove important to New Zealand's chances in the final against India. But it's hard to see how the team will bring him into the fold.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have done well as openers, with the latter being in excellent nick following his sensational ton in the semifinal. Young hasn't been as consistent, but he too has a three-figure score to his name in the Champions Trophy.

The duo can be expected to continue as the opening combination, although dropping Young for Conway is a realistic possibility.

Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell

Bangladesh v New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

In the middle order, though, there isn't much scope for change.

Daryl Mitchell, who seemed out of sorts in the league stage, notched up an important 49 against South Africa. One of the team's most assured players of spin, the veteran enjoyed a productive outing against India in the 2023 World Cup and is known to deliver under pressure.

Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham are in good nick, while Michael Bracewell is known to cut loose at the death at times. The Kiwis seem to be in an excellent position to make the most of the middle overs, assuming they can counter the Varun Chakaravarthy threat.

Lower Order: Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Captain Mitchell Santner was simply sensational in the semifinal against the Proteas and will be crucial against India's band of right-handers.

Henry participated in the training sessions ahead of the final, lending weight to the belief that New Zealand won't have to make an unwanted change in the pace department. The fast bowler, who picked up a five-fer in the group-stage meeting against India, will be key to their hopes.

Henry will be supported by Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke in the pace department, as has been the norm in recent matches.

