New Zealand's international cricket schedule for 2020

New Zealand will host India in a much-anticipated tour in 2020

The runners-up of the 2015 and the 2019 Cricket World Cups, New Zealand will look to win their first major ICC tournament in the next decade. Kane Williamson's men had a rough end to 2019 as Australia crushed them in the Test matches. The 3-match series against Australia will conclude in the first half of January 2020.

After that, New Zealand will shift their focus on team India as the Men in Blue will visit the Kiwis for a full fledged tour. Before the IPL, the Blackcaps will visit Australia to play a ODI series. And soon, Australia would tour New Zealand to compete in a T20I series. The Kiwis would then visit Scotland, Ireland, West Indies and Bangladesh before taking part in the T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis have a packed schedule next year and here is New Zealand's complete international cricket schedule for 2020.

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

January 3rd-7th: Australia vs New Zealand, third Test, Sydney

India tour of New Zealand, 2020

January 24th: New Zealand vs India, first T20I, Auckland

January 26th: New Zealand vs India, second T20I, Auckland

January 29th: New Zealand vs India, third T20I, Hamilton

January 31st: New Zealand vs India, fourth T20I, Wellington

February 2nd: New Zealand vs India, fifth T20I, Mount Maunganai

February 5th: New Zealand vs India, first ODI, Hamilton

February 8th: New Zealand vs India, second ODI, Auckland

February 11th: New Zealand vs India, third ODI, Mount Maunganai

February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, first Test, Wellington

February 29th-March 4th: New Zealand vs India, second Test, Christchurch

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020

March 13th: Australia vs New Zealand, first ODI, Sydney

March 15th: Australia vs New Zealand, second ODI, Sydney

March 20th: Australia vs New Zealand, third ODI, Hobart

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2020

March 24th: New Zealand vs Australia, first T20I, Dunedin

March 27th: New Zealand vs Australia, second T20I, Auckland

March 29th: New Zealand vs Australia, third T20I, Christchurch

New Zealand tour of Scotland, 2020

June 10th: Scotland vs New Zealand, only T20I, Edinburgh

June 12th: Scotland vs New Zealand, only ODI, Edinburgh

New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2020

June 19th: Ireland vs New Zealand, first T20I, Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

June 21st: Ireland vs New Zealand, second T20I, Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

June 23rd: Ireland vs New Zealand, third T20I, Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

June 27th: Ireland vs New Zealand, first ODI, Belfast

June 30th: Ireland vs New Zealand, second ODI, Belfast

July 2nd: Ireland vs New Zealand, third ODI, Belfast

New Zealand tour of West Indies, 2020

July 8th: West Indies vs New Zealand, first ODI, Antigua

July 10th: West Indies vs New Zealand, second ODI, Antigua

July 13rd: West Indies vs New Zealand, third ODI, Dominica

July 15th: West Indies vs New Zealand, first T20I, Dominica

July 18th: West Indies vs New Zealand, second T20I, Guyana

July 19th: West Indies vs New Zealand, third T20I, Guyana

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2020

After touring Europe and North America, New Zealand will visit Asia to play two Tests in Bangladesh versus the hosts. This will be New Zealand's final away series under the ICC World Test Championship. This series is expected to be played in August.

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2020

Bangladesh will visit New Zealand to play 3 T20Is against the Kiwis. The 3-match series may take place in September.

West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020

To prep up for the T20 World Cup, West Indies will battle New Zealand in 3 T20Is during October. The matches will happen in New Zealand. After the T20 World Cup, both the teams will take part in a 3-Test series.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

October 25th: New Zealand vs West Indies, 16th Match, Melbourne

October 27th: New Zealand vs Qualifier (TBC), 19th Match, Hobart

October 31st: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 26th Match, Brisbane

November 2nd: New Zealand vs Qualifier (TBC), 31st Match, Brisbane

November 6th: Australia vs New Zealand, 38th Match, Melbourne