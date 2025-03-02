New Zealand's Predicted Playing 11 vs India for Match 12 of 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand will battle it out against India in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The Black Caps have already qualified for the semifinals from Group A, along with the Men in Blue.

New Zealand have a fairly settled lineup and will be boosted by the return of Daryl Mitchell, who missed the last game. They now have a selection dilemma on their hands, with most of the batters being in excellent form at the moment. Nevertheless, tough calls will have to be taken.

New Zealand's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

On that note, here is New Zealand's predicted playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

Bangladesh v New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Will Young has barely put a foot wrong when called upon in international cricket in the last few months, but he might be the unfortunate one to get the axe against India. The right-hander, who notched up a ton in New Zealand's opening game of the tournament, is clearly the most expendable in the lineup.

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have appeared to be in good nick and have formed the Kiwis' first-choice opening combination regularly in the 50-over format. Ravindra, who batted at No. 4 against Bangladesh, could move up to the top.

Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell

Bangladesh v New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Kane Williamson has failed twice in the Champions Trophy so far and will be in search of a big score ahead of the knockouts. He will be partnered by Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell in the middle order.

Latham broke an indifferent run of form with a splendid century against Pakistan, boosting New Zealand's batting stocks. Phillips and Bracewell, meanwhile, add some much-needed muscle to the unit.

Lower Order: Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Mitchell Santner will be key against India's band of right-handers in the top six, while the pace trio of Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry will be equally important in the powerplay. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are bound to play their shots against the pacers, who will need to adapt.

There's no real scope for change in this department, despite the presence of Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith.

