New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of New Zealand players for T20 World Cup 2021

After winning the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, the New Zealand cricket team will be keen to add another trophy to their cabinet by lifting the ICC T20 World Cup title for the first time in their history.

New Zealand performed exceptionally well in the Super 10 stage of the previous T20 World Cup. The Kiwis won all their group matches and topped the standings. However, they crashed out of the tournament by losing to England in the semifinals.

The Kane Williamson-led outfit will look forward to the tournament this year with confidence. Here's a look at the Blackcaps' full squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 before they start their campaign against Pakistan next Tuesday:

New Zealand team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

The Blackcaps have never reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup

New Zealand were the first team to defeat India in an ICC T20 World Cup match

New Zealand have been a part of all editions of the ICC T20 World Cup played so far. However, they have never made it to the summit clash of the tournament.

The Blackcaps qualified for the semifinals in 2007 and 2016, but lost the knockout game on both occasions. England defeated them in 2016, while Pakistan got the better of the Kiwis in 2007.

Also Read

Kane Williamson and co. will try to build a winning streak and end their ICC T20 World Cup drought in the UAE this year. They have been placed in Group 2 of Super 12 along with Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and two qualifying teams.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Will New Zealand qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final? Yes No 8 votes so far