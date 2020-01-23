New Zealand v India 2020: 3 key player battles that will define and decide the T20I series

The 5-match T20I series kicks off in Eden Park, Auckland

2020 is the year of the T20 World Cup and as Indian head coach Ravi Shastri said, the focus of the side will be on the shortest format and that, even ODIs will be played as an extension of T20s. Now, as the side is ready to take on New Zealand in a 5-match T20I series, Virat Kohli and Shastri will be keen to try and test out specific players for specific roles. As such, the conditions on offer in New Zealand will be perfect for preparation and hence, here in this article, we take a look at the three top player battles which will lay the marker for the series.

The tone will be set right in the powerplay overs when Rohit Sharma will be on strike and he will take guard against the new ball. Tim Southee will be running in and this battle will be the key for both the sides. Sharma has been in sensational form in the recent past and comes after scoring a superb century in the previous ODI match against Australia.

Southee, on the other hand, has already said that the side is looking forward to the India challenge after the drubbing they received in Australia. In home conditions, Southee will be a handful especially if the conditions favour him.

“We had a big chunk of Test cricket and the guys that were in Australia are reasonably experienced guys...they’ve had tough tours before and they’ve bounced back and the reason why they’ve played for a long period of time is they’ve been able to get through those ups and downs," Southee said before the match.

Ish Sodhi vs Virat Kohli

Right through the Australia series, there was a simmering rivalry between Adam Zampa and Virat Kohli. The leggie claimed the Indian captain in the first two ODIs and this is where, Ish Sodhi can come in handy. “We basically just find that Kohli finds leg-spinners hard to line up early in his innings, to be honest,” said Zampa.

Now, when Kohli comes into bat, Kane Williamson can throw the ball to Ish Sodhi. The leggie has already dismissed the Indian captain twice in T20Is and can once again be a potent weapon for the Kiwis.

For the Indian captain this will be a challenge and such is his driven nature, that he will want to correct the script and get his record against leggies back on track. It promises to be an interesting rivalry.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson

The Indian pace spearhead's comeback is underway. He was gradually finding his rhythm in the Australia series and will now hold key for Kohli in this shortest format. He was economical against Australia, but could only pick only one wicket. Next on the agenda would be to be more potent and penetrative in New Zealand.

“He took it upon himself to do the job for the team, contain runs and in turn, the other guys were rewarded because he created the pressure. I think his death bowling in the last two games were outstanding and the areas he hit with the new ball today and in the last game was very special,” Kohli said after India clinched the ODI series against Australia.

He will be up against Kane Williamson, who will be a driven man after the drubbing his side received in Australia. The captain would want to lead from the front and score runs and put his side in the ascendancy.

Williamson said before the first match,

"For me it's always been about what's best for the team. If those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group. I'm always open to whatever is going to move the team in those directions."

Now this series will be a great chance for him to put all the detractors away and get his head right and lead his side for the T20 world cup. After this series, there is the ODI as well as Test series and a firing Kane Williamson bolsters the side.