×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand v India, 2020: 3 key reasons why India lost the ODI series

Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 09 Feb 2020, 16:45 IST

New Zealand have surprised the Indian side and lead 2-0
New Zealand have surprised the Indian side and lead 2-0

India haven't won a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand in 11 years and it looked like the record was about to be rewritten as Virat Kohli’s men were flying high after a 0-5 whitewash in the recently concluded T20I series.

But one of the famous cliches - Cricket is a great leveller, came to true as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead with one more match to go. New Zealand have had a terrific run in this format and once again raised their standards to topple a very confident Indian side.

Even though Kohli said that ODI format is not too relevant in this calendar year, this series loss, which is India’s first in any format since the semi-final loss in 2019 World Cup would have come as a surprise and could cause an impact in the Test series to follow.

So where exactly did the men in blue go wrong? Let us look at the three key reasons why India are down 0-2.

#1 Team combination

Kedhar Jadhav in the New Zealand v India match in Hamilton
Kedhar Jadhav in the New Zealand v India match in Hamilton

The inclusion of Kedhar Jadhav in the playing XI seems a strange one because of a couple of reasons. One, he might not be in the the scheme of things when the 2023 World Cup comes along and two, his part time off-spin, for which he is supposed to be included will not be effective on good batting tracks and small grounds.

The reason given for Jadhav’s inclusion by captain Virat Kohli is that he can offer some part time off-spin bowling but the fact that he hasn’t been called upon in both the games makes the decision look strange.

With Jadeja in great form with the bat, the left hander could easily be slotted in at No 6 and that means India can go in with extra specialist bowler, which is very important in these conditions. The other way to go about is to include Manish Pandey which could have given the right hander more experience going forward.


1 / 3 NEXT
Published 09 Feb 2020, 16:45 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us