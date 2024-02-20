New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand is all set to host their neighbours Australia for a multi-format series. The series comprises three T20Is and two Tests which will be played across three cities, starting from February 21.

The three-match T20I series will kick off on Wednesday. The first game will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The action then shifts to Auckland where the Eden Park will play host to the remaining two fixtures.

New Zealand’s latest assignment was against South Africa, where they whitewashed the Proteas in a two-match Test series. Before that, they beat Pakistan by a 4-1 margin in a T20I series. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for June, their regular players are back in the squad.

Mitchell Santner has been handed the responsibility of leading the Kiwis against the Aussies. The likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway form a formidable batting line-up to go along with the bowling attack comprising Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

Australia, on the other hand, recently faced West Indies at home in a multi-format series. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw before the Aussies clean-swept the three-match ODI series. The T20I series ended in 2-1 in favour of Australia, with the Caribbean side winning the last game.

Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian team. The likes of Steven Smith, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc are back in the squad and they will be hoping to start the series on a winning note.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, Wednesday, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other on 16 occasions in the shortest format. New Zealand have won six of those whereas Australia have emerged victorious 10 times.

Matches played: 16

New Zealand won: 6

Australia won: 10

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sky Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get a good amount of assistance from the surface. However, as the game progresses, it becomes better for batting and the batters can play their shots once they get settled.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Wellington on Wednesday is expected to hover between 12 to 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne/Matt Henry

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

The T20I series between New Zealand and Australia begins on Wednesday. Both sides will be eager to get their preparations right with the World Cup scheduled for June. Expect a cracking contest in Wellington to kick off this exciting tour.

Australia have a good balance to their side, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

