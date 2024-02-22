New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Friday, February 23, 2024. The action shifts from Wellington to Auckland where Eden Park will host the remaining games of the series.

The first game was a cliffhanger and Australia managed to hold their nerves to emerge victorious. After electing to bat first, New Zealand posted 215 on the board, thanks to fifties from Devon Conway (63) and Rachin Ravindra (68).

Chasing a mammoth total, the Australian batters were at par with the asking rate but the Kiwis kept chipping in with timely wickets. Eventually, the game went down to the wire with 16 required from the last over. The Aussies kept their calm and got across the line on the last ball to win the game by six wickets.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh (72* off 44 balls) played a brilliant knock. He was well-supported by Tim David (31* off 10 balls) who played a sensational cameo and hit a boundary on the last ball to help his side chase down the total.

The bowlers from both sides went on a journey in the first T20I and they will hope to have a better outing in the second T20I. The Aussies will be high in confidence after the win and New Zealand will have to fire in unison on Friday to keep the series alive.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, Friday, 11.40 am IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other 17 times in the shortest format. New Zealand have won only six games out of those as opposed to 11 for Australia.

Matches played: 17

New Zealand won: 6

Australia won: 11

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Park in Auckland is expected to be a good one for batting. As seen in the past, batters generally have a good time while batting here. Short boundaries also help their cause and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Auckland on Friday is expected to hover between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day, with a 35 percent chance of rain predicted.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne/Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

Australia

Probable XI

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

The three-match series got off to a cracking start. In a high-scoring affair, Australia managed to sneak past New Zealand and go 1-0 up in the series. The Kiwis will have to bring out their A-game on Friday to keep the series alive.

Australia have all the bases covered and fans will expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Adam Zampa to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes