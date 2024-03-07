New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia will begin on Friday, March 8, in Christchurch. The Hagley Oval will host this Test, with Australia leading the two-match series by a 1-0 margin after winning the first game.

It was a comprehensive victory for the world champions in Wellington. Cameron Green hit a scintillating ton and remained unbeaten on 174 to power his side to 383. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over New Zealand on 179.

Australia set a target of 369 after being bundled out for 164 in the second innings. Nathan Lyon picked up six wickets to bowl out the Kiwis for 196 to help the Aussies win the game by 172 runs.

Australia will be high in confidence after the win and will look to clean-sweep the series in Christchurch. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back and draw level in the series. They will have to bring out their A-game to grab a consolation win against the Aussies.

The second Test of the series will be the 100th red-ball game for Kane Williamson. The right-handed batter will be looking to score big and contribute for his side as a series loss looms large over New Zealand. They need their experienced players to step up and avoid another defeat.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test, Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: March 8 – March 12, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia and New Zealand have locked horns against each other on 61 occasions in Test cricket. New Zealand have managed to win only eight of those whereas Australia have won 35, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Matches played: 61

New Zealand won: 8

Australia won: 35

Drawn: 18

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The surface at the Hagley Oval is traditionally a good one for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting set in the middle. Having said that, there will be enough for the seamers if they pitch the ball in the right areas. An intense battle is expected in Christchurch.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 8 and 17 degrees Celsius. It will be cloudy on opening day. There is no chance of rain predicted over the course of five days.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchel Santner/William O’Rourke, and Matt Henry.

Australia

Probable XI

Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia were brilliant in the opening game of the two-match Test series. They have taken an early lead in the series and will be looking to whitewash New Zealand who will have to be at their absolute best to draw level in the series.

Australia have a good balance on their side and expect them to clean sweep the series.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Pat Cummins to pick up five wickets or more? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion