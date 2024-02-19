New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket will host Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on February 21, Wednesday. Sky Stadium in Wellington will host the first T20I while Eden Park in Auckland will be the venue for the second and third T20Is.

Mitchell Santner will lead the Blackcaps with Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, and Trent Boult also part of the 14-member strong squad. This will be the first T20I for Boult since November 2022. He will be a part of the second and third T20Is with Tim Southee managing his workload.

Daryl Mitchell’s foot injury and Kane Williamson’s paternity leave meant uncapped powerful all-rounder Josh Clarkson gets a chance in the squad. Lockie Ferguson replaces Ben Sears and the remainder of the squad remains the same from the Pakistan T20I series in January 2024

Michael Bracewell, who injured his finger, and Jimmy Neesham, who is participating in the Bangladesh Premier League, were unavailable for selection.

On the other hand, Australia have announced a full-strength squad with Mitchell Marsh continuing to lead the side. After being rested for the WI T20I series, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Steve Smith are back in the squad.

Matt Short, who suffered a low-grade hamstring injury, will be monitored ahead of the T20I series before taking the field.

New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head in T20Is

Both these sides have played on 16 instances in the T20I format with Australia winning 10 of them. Meanwhile, New Zealand have secured only five wins with one of the encounters ending in a tie. (NZ won the Super Over)

These two sides last met in October 2022. New Zealand defeated the opposition by 89 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage encounter in Sydney.

Matches Played: 16

New Zealand Won: 5

Australia Won: 10

Tied: 1

No result: 0

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 21, Wednesday

Match 1 - New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM

February 23, Friday

Match 2 - New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 12:40 PM

February 25, Sunday

Match 3 - New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 6:30 AM

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video app and website will livestream the three-match T20I series for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series in India.

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson*, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (game 1).

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App