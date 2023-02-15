New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and England are scheduled to lock horns in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday, February 16. The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the contest.

England, led by Ben Stokes, have already announced their playing XI for the match. Stuart Broad has returned and is set to partner James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the fast bowling department. Stokes didn’t take part in the series against Pakistan due to personal reasons.

Olly Stone and Matthew Potts weren’t picked in the team. Jack Leach is the only spin-bowling option for the visitors along with the part-timers of former skipper Joe Root. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the batting with Ollie Pope at No.3.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have had their fair share of issues. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the Test series due to a back stress fracture. Scans ahead of the first Test revealed the fracture and he will return to Christchurch for treatment.

Matt Henry will also miss the opening Test of the series. Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner, and skipper Tim Southee are the fast bowlers that are likely to take the field on Friday. Michael Bracewell has shown great form in limited-overs cricket and it remains to be seen how he will play in the purest format.

New Zealand vs England Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs England, 1st Test

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Thursday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Mount Maunganui is good for batting, but it also gives quite some help to the fast bowlers. The pink ball is expected to help the pacers since it’s a Day-Night affair.

New Zealand vs England Weather Forecast

There will be a 25 percent chance of rain on Thursday and clouds will also be there. But apart from that, conditions will be pleasant for the remaining four days of the game.

New Zealand vs England Probable XIs

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand vs England Match Prediction

England have won nine out of 10 Tests under Ben Stokes’ leadership and Brendon McCullum’s tutelage. They are again expected to come out firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: England to win.

New Zealand vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

