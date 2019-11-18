×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs England Test Series: Preview

10 Cric
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
18 Nov 2019, 16:57 IST

New Zealand vs England
New Zealand vs England

With England overpowering New Zealand yet again in the Super Over and claiming the T20 Cup by 3-2, the English-Kiwi rivalry has reached a new level. The wheel now moves on to the Test Series where England will play two test matches against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton on 20th and 28th November, respectively.

Team Comparison

There’s a lot of buzz in Kiwi’s compartment with the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson who is known to have some serious raw pace. The fast bowler may make a debut in this series alongside the internationally acclaimed fast bowling troika of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner. In the spin department, Mitchell Santner will be supported by Todd Astle.

The Kiwi Squad comprises of batsmen like Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Jeet Rawal, wicketkeeping-batsmen like Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls and all-rounders such as Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle. Matt Henry is also a part of the current squad.

The English squad is equally poised with batsmen like Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley. A number of batting all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Joe Denly have been included in the team alongside bowling all-rounders like Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer. Wicketkeeping-batsmen selected for the series are Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope and Rory Burns.

The bowling will be led by Stuart Broad and equally supported by Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Parkinson if they get to feature in the final eleven.

Bowling vs Batting

The series will witness class batting in the form of Root, Stokes, Buttler and Bairstow against the formidable bowling of Boult, Southee, Wagner and Ferguson whereas the likes of Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Grandhomme and Watling will be up against Broad, Archer, Woakes and Curran.

England vs New Zealand – Head to Head

Out of 103 test matches that both teams have played, England has an upper hand on the kiwis with 48 wins against 10 losses and 45 matches have been drawn. However, the past series in 2018 belonged to the Black Caps with 1-0. 10CRIC the online betting platform has tipped the odds in the favour of the English squad.

The Last Face-off

Both teams have played 9 tests from 2013 to 2018 in which Kiwis have won 2 and England have won 3 matches and 4 matches were drawn.

Advertisement

In their first Day Night Test Match in 2018 at Auckland, England were thrashed brutally by the Kiwis where they scored a paltry 58 in the first innings and could score only 320 in the second innings against the score of 427/8(d) by Kiwis with Boult claiming 9 wickets in the match and Southee scalping 5.

In the second match of the series, England improved their performance but it was not enough to give them a win and the match was drawn with Southee claiming the Man of the Match title with 7 wickets and a score of 50 runs in the first innings of the match.

Pitch/surface to Expect in the Series

The pitches in New Zealand are known to spurt fire with fast bowlers getting good carry even on Day 5 of the match. The series promises to be a heaven for fast bowlers and the team performing better on these surfaces would claim the title.

With the raw pace of Ferguson and Archer, batsmen are not going to have a great time out in the middle. However, batsmen always get rewards for their shots as the outfields in New Zealand are quick and you always get value for your shots.

The series will be a test of temperament for batsmen as well and the more they stand on the surface, easier will it be for them to bat long and take their team home. Now that you have all the information you need to place your bets, log onto 10CRIC and claim a bonus of up to INR 10,000.

Tags:
New Zealand vs England 2019 England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Joe Root New Zealand vs England News England vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in New Zealand 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 01 Nov
NZ 153/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 154/3 (18.3 ov)
England won by 7 wickets
NZ VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 03 Nov
NZ 176/8 (20.0 ov)
ENG 155/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand won by 21 runs
NZ VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 05 Nov
NZ 180/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG 166/7 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 14 runs
NZ VS ENG live score
4th T20I | Fri, 08 Nov
ENG 241/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 165/10 (16.5 ov)
England won by 76 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 10 Nov
NZ 146/5 & 8/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 146/7 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England win the one over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
1st Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 03:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 03:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us