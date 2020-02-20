New Zealand vs India 2020, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Who will win the first Test?

The limited-overs phase of India's New Zealand tour culminated a few days ago and both the nations will now compete against each other in the longest format of the sport. 120 points of the ICC World Test Championship will be on the line as Kane Williamson's side gears up to lock horns with the most successful team of the tournament.

Both the teams have had contrasting fortunes in the Test Championship. India holds the numero uno position on the points table with 360 points in 7 matches while New Zealand have only won one match in the tourney. They will look to improve their tally, however, they may find it very hard to suppress the Indians.

Looking at the pitch conditions first, the wicket in Wellington is likely to help the fast bowlers in the first three days. And then, the batsmen will dominate the proceedings. The pacers may not get much assistance in the final two days whereas the spinners would be ineffective on this surface.

The teams will look to bowl first because both the sides have excellent fast bowlers in their team. India has the trio of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami while New Zealand will field the quartet of Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

The home side will start as the favourites to win this one because their batsmen have more experience of playing in these conditions. India will miss the services of Rohit Sharma as the new pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will open the innings for the visitors. The entire responsibility of the batting department will be on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli has had a disappointing tour thus far while the other two batsmen have not played an international match in New Zealand during the tour. Expect the likes of Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, BJ Watling and Henry Nicholls to toil the Indian bowlers. A special effort from Kohli or the fast bowlers can save the day for India but New Zealand should win this game.

Predicted winners of the first Test between New Zealand and India: New Zealand