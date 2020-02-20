×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020, 1st Test: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 16:51 IST

Kane Williamson will lead the home side
Kane Williamson will lead the home side

After drubbing India 3-0 in the ODI series, New Zealand will try to continue their fine form when they don the whites against the same opposition in the ICC World Test Championship series. The series will have 120 points on the line and both the teams will look to boost their points tally.

Virat Kohli and Co have won all their matches in the Championship until now, but Kane Williamson's men have had a disappointing campaign so far. They registered an away win against Sri Lanka, but Australia blanked them in their second series. This will be New Zealand's first home series under the new tourney and hence they will look to entertain the fans with some strong performances.

The Kiwis will be relieved by Trent Boult's return to the squad. On that note, here is their predicted playing XI for the first Test match against India.

Ross Taylor will play his 100th Test
Ross Taylor will play his 100th Test

Tom Latham will return to the opening position after playing in the middle order during the ODIs. He will open the innings for the home side along with Tom Blundell.

Skipper Kane Williamson will hold the number three position while veteran Ross Taylor will bat at number four in his 100th Test match. Henry Nicholls will swap his batting position with Latham, completing the home side's middle order.

Wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling, meanwhile, will bat at number six.

Colin de Grandhomme will be the team's sole all-rounder and he will be backed up by Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the fast bowling attack. Ajaz Patel will have the onus of troubling the Indian team with his spin bowling.

New Zealand's predicted playing XI for the first Test against IndiaTom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

Advertisement

Key players

Can Henry Nicholls replicate his ODI success in the Test series?
Can Henry Nicholls replicate his ODI success in the Test series?

Henry Nicholls: Left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls was one of the most consistent players in the ODI series between India and New Zealand. He provided the home team with a solid start in all the matches, and will look to trouble India once again.

Kyle Jamieson: After making an impressive debut in the ODI series, Kyle Jamieson is likely to feature in the playing XI of New Zealand for the first Test. Neil Wagner's fitness issues will open up a spot for the 6 ft 8 inch tall Jamieson in the team, and the all-rounder will try to solidify his position with a good performance.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 16:51 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Henry Nicholls Kyle Jamieson
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us