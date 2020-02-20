New Zealand vs India 2020, 1st Test: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Kane Williamson will lead the home side

After drubbing India 3-0 in the ODI series, New Zealand will try to continue their fine form when they don the whites against the same opposition in the ICC World Test Championship series. The series will have 120 points on the line and both the teams will look to boost their points tally.

Virat Kohli and Co have won all their matches in the Championship until now, but Kane Williamson's men have had a disappointing campaign so far. They registered an away win against Sri Lanka, but Australia blanked them in their second series. This will be New Zealand's first home series under the new tourney and hence they will look to entertain the fans with some strong performances.

The Kiwis will be relieved by Trent Boult's return to the squad. On that note, here is their predicted playing XI for the first Test match against India.

Ross Taylor will play his 100th Test

Tom Latham will return to the opening position after playing in the middle order during the ODIs. He will open the innings for the home side along with Tom Blundell.

Skipper Kane Williamson will hold the number three position while veteran Ross Taylor will bat at number four in his 100th Test match. Henry Nicholls will swap his batting position with Latham, completing the home side's middle order.

Wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling, meanwhile, will bat at number six.

Colin de Grandhomme will be the team's sole all-rounder and he will be backed up by Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the fast bowling attack. Ajaz Patel will have the onus of troubling the Indian team with his spin bowling.

New Zealand's predicted playing XI for the first Test against India: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

Key players

Can Henry Nicholls replicate his ODI success in the Test series?

Henry Nicholls: Left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls was one of the most consistent players in the ODI series between India and New Zealand. He provided the home team with a solid start in all the matches, and will look to trouble India once again.

Kyle Jamieson: After making an impressive debut in the ODI series, Kyle Jamieson is likely to feature in the playing XI of New Zealand for the first Test. Neil Wagner's fitness issues will open up a spot for the 6 ft 8 inch tall Jamieson in the team, and the all-rounder will try to solidify his position with a good performance.