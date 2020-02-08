×
New Zealand vs India 2020, 2nd ODI: 3 standout players from the match

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 16:34 IST

A comfortable win for New Zealand
A comfortable win for New Zealand

New Zealand hosted India at Eden Park, Auckland for the second ODI of the three-match ODI series with the aim of taking an unassailable lead. On a nice batting strip, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first.

New Zealand started brilliantly with Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls putting on a strong stand, before India started to pull things back. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur picked up key wickets and it looked like the Kiwis would be dismissed for less than 250.

However, thanks to a partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Ross Taylor, the hosts posted a total of 273 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Chasing a decent total, India never really got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their first 50-run partnership was for the 8th wicket between Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja, which gave the visitors some hope. But they couldn't get over the line as they were dismissed for 251, which meant the Kiwis won the match by 22 runs and in the process, the series too.

Here, we take a look at the three standout players from the match.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut
Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut

It was a dream debut for New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson as he not only delivered with the ball, but he did a brilliant job with the bat as well.

When New Zealand lost their 8th wicket for 197, it looked like they wouldn't reach even 250. But Jamieson's great partnership with Ross Taylor meant the hosts reached a competitive total. He remained not out for 25 from 24 balls, with one four and two sixes.

Along with that, Jamieson bowled his 10 overs for 42 runs and picked up two wickets. All in all, it was a brilliant performance from the 25-year-old.

#2 Martin Guptill

Guptill finally converted one of his starts
Guptill finally converted one of his starts

Martin Guptill has been unable to convert his starts into big scores lately but on Saturday, the veteran Kiwi managed to score 79 from 79 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. His opening partnership of 93 with Henry Nicholls set the tone for New Zealand, although the middle order couldn't keep up the good work that he did in the first 15 overs.

Guptill looked his usual self, taking on the bowling and not allowing anyone to settle. He took Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners, which is something we haven't seen too often.

It was a good innings from Guptill and he would want to build on this in the third ODI.

#1 Ross Taylor

A very important partnership
A very important partnership

Ross Taylor has been in brilliant touch lately and in the second ODI, he held the New Zealand middle order together again. He stood tall at one end, watching every one of his partners getting dismissed, until Kyle Jamieson came and held on while Taylor went after the bowling.

He managed to remain not out on 73 from 74 balls, with six fours and two sixes. It was another brilliant innings under pressure from the Kiwi legend; if he hadn't delivered the goods, New Zealand might have not reached even 210.

Taylor, in the absence of Kane Williamson, has stepped up like a pro.

Published 08 Feb 2020, 16:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Martin Guptill
