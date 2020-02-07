New Zealand vs India 2020: 2nd ODI, Auckland: India's predicted playing XI and key players

Can India bounce back?

The momentum was on India's side after the visitors whitewashed New Zealand in the 5-match T20I series however, Tom Latham and co. beat the Men in Blue in the opening ODI to gain a 1-0 lead in the series. The Indian batsmen put a solid total of 347 runs on the board but the bowlers could not defend the big score.

Virat Kohli and co. tried a new opening combination in the previous game which provided a good start to the team whereas Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul successfully carried their magnificent form from the T20Is. Even the bowlers tried their best but, there were some errors by the fielders which dented India's chances of a win in the first game.

There might be a couple of changes in the Indian playing XI for the 2nd ODI and here is their predicted match squad for the potential series decider of a match.

Navdeep Saini may replace Shardul Thakur

As mentioned ahead, the batsmen played their role to perfection hence, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will continue as the team's openers. Skipper Virat Kohli will back them up at number 3.

The trio of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Kedar Jadhav will form the team's core. Ravindra Jadeja had proven to be a bit expensive in the first ODI but, the left-arm spinner has the potential to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal may get a place in the playing XI as the team management might drop Kuldeep Yadav. Also, Navdeep Saini had done well in the T20Is so, he can take Shardul Thakur's place in the team. The team's other two fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace bowling attack.

Predicted playing XI of India for second ODI vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will have to bring his 'A' game to the table

Key members for India

Jasprit Bumrah: Although Bumrah was the most economical Indian bowler in the first ODI, he could not scalp a wicket. The right-arm pacer will try to trouble the Kiwis with his wicket-taking abilities in this encounter.

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain has not been at his best on this tour. He did not score a single half-century in the T20Is while he lost his wicket soon after crossing that landmark in the opening ODI. Given that he has a never-ending hunger for runs, expect Kohli to register his first century of the tour in the second ODI.