New Zealand vs India 2020, 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 22:06 IST

Will India be able to level the series?
Will India be able to level the series?

New Zealand showcased their class in the first ODI against India as Ross Taylor's heroics helped the hosts pull off their highest run chase in ODI history. The Kiwis were on the money right from the ball of the second innings as the quartet of Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Taylor and Tom Latham played their roles to perfection.

India, on the other hand, struggled to dismiss the opposition batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler but he could not take a wicket while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets only to end up conceding 84 runs in his 10 overs. The small grounds in New Zealand will test the Indian bowlers once again.

In case India gets a chance to bat first, the trio of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul will have the onus of taking the team's total past 350. If they fail to do so, New Zealand will run away with the match once again. But, if India bowl first, then their chances of winning the match will increase by leaps and bounds.

They have the chase masters in the form of Kohli, Rahul and Kedar Jadhav present in their team so, even if the Kiwis set a target of 375 runs, then too India cannot be ruled out of the contest. A lot will depend on the toss in the second ODI as the team batting second will have more advantage.

Given that this Indian unit has shown its character in the past and came back from behind to win a series, they will start as the favorites to win the game. Irrespective of what happens at the toss, if Virat Kohli's men bring their 'A' game to the table then no one could stop them from leveling the series.

Predicted winners of the second ODI between New Zealand and India: India

Published 07 Feb 2020, 22:06 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor Jasprit Bumrah
