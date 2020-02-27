×
New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 changes India should make for the 2nd Test 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 07:16 IST

Who
Who's going to be dropped?

New Zealand got off to a perfect start in the two-match Test series against India as the hosts defeated the visitors quite comfortably in the Wellington Test by 10 wickets.

With India on the backfoot, Virat Kohli might be looking to make some changes to the playing XI for the second Test. Considering the kind of captain he is, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he makes as many as three changes to the team, with one of them being the addition of an extra bowler for a batsman.

Here, we are going to suggest the three changes that India should make for the Christchurch Test that will start on 29th February.

#3 Shubman Gill in for Prithvi Shaw

He deserves a chance
He deserves a chance

Shubman Gill has been knocking on the door of India's Test team for a while now and he needs to be given his opportunity in the 2nd Test at Christchurch. Prithvi Shaw hasn't looked at his best since he returned to the Indian set-up for the ODI series and one thinks it's the right time to give Gill a chance to showcase his batting abilities, especially now because Rohit Sharma is nursing an injury.

Although Gill should be the one opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal in the 2nd Test, one can also see this not happening.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja in for Hanuma Vihari

An experienced campaigner
An experienced campaigner

In the first Test, Kohli tried a playing XI comprising of seven batsmen and four bowlers, which unfortunately didn't work and hence, he should revert to playing five bowlers, with one of them being Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem has worked for India too many times and it is a tried and trusted set-up. So, why shouldn't Kohli go back to the combination in a must-win Test match against New Zealand? Jadeja is also a dependable Test batsman and one doesn't need to tell what he can do on the field.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha in for Rishabh Pant

Saha should return for the second Test
Saha should return for the second Test

Many were surprised when Rishabh Pant was selected over Wriddhiman Saha in the 1st Test as the latter had been doing a great job in Tests, especially behind the stumps.

Hence, after an average performance with the bat by Pant in Wellington, we could see Saha taking his place in the playing XI on the 29th of February, and justifiably so.

Saha is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world at the moment and deserves another run of games in Test cricket for India, starting from Christchurch.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 07:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
