New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 Indian players who disappointed in the ODI series

The Indian cricket team received a drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in the ODI series, getting whitewashed 3-0. In the first ODI the bowlers failed to defend a gargantuan total of 347, while in the second and third ODIs the batsmen failed to show up at the critical junctures.

The Kiwis got their retribution after the 5-0 humiliation they suffered at the hands of India in the T20 series. On that note, let us look at three Indian players who disappointed the most in the ODI series.

#3 Mayank Agawal

Mayank Agarwal had an opportunity to cement his place in the ODI side, as both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were ruled out due to injury. But the opener had a torrid ODI debut series, and failed to get going in any of the three matches that he played.

The right-hander managed to score just 36 runs in the series, and in two of those three innings he was dismissed for a single digit score.

Agarwal failed to translate his Test success into the limited overs arena, and might not retain his place in the squad when the likes of Rohit and Dhawan return.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

He is the world’s best limited overs pacer in the world, but Jasprit Bumrah had a torrid series against the Kiwis. In the three matches that he played, the pacer failed to pick up a single wicket in spite of bowling his full quota of 10 overs every time. This was the first time in his ODI career that Bumrah went wicketless in a bilateral ODI series.

In the 30 overs that the right-arm pacer bowled, he conceded 167 runs at an economy of 5.67. The Kiwis negotiated India’s ace bowler easily, and that proved to be a crucial factor in them winning the series.

India will hope that this is just an aberration, and that Bumrah will return stronger in the Test series.

#1 Virat Kohli

It seems odd to include Virat Kohli’s name in the list of underperformers. But it can't be denied that by his exalted standards, the batting maestro failed to get going in the series.

In the three matches that he played, Kohli could muster just 75 runs at a lowly average of 25.. The skipper failed to cross the 20-run mark in two out of the three innings that he played.

Kohli’s failure coupled with Rohit Sharma’s absence hurt India badly. Their batting talisman was found wanting in the series, and there was no one to make up for that.

This is the lowest aggregate for Kohli in an ODI series since he has taken over as the Indian captain. This also means that Kohli has now gone three consecutive bilateral series without scoring a hundred - something that has not happened since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Kohli will be hoping that he experiences a change of fortunes once the Test series commences.