×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 players to watch out for in the 1st Test

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 17:11 IST

Can Virat Kohli inspire India to another Test series win?
Can Virat Kohli inspire India to another Test series win?

In what is billed to be India's toughest challenge thus far in the ICC World Test Championship, Virat Kohli and company will face New Zealand away from home in a two-match Test series. Both sides competed in the limited overs formats where India whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series before getting whitewashed by Kane Williamson's side in the three-match ODI series.

The Test series will decide the winner of this tour and as it is a short series, it will be key for both teams to get off to a strong start. A win in the first Test will guarantee that the team will not lose the series which shows how important the Wellington Test is. Besides, the winner of the game will also earn 60 points in the ICC World Test Championship. Thus, all the players will look forward to bringing their 'A' game to the table.

While a lot of stars will be in action during the series, here are three players who everyone will have their eyes on in the first Test.

#3 Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls impressed a lot during the ODI series
Henry Nicholls impressed a lot during the ODI series

One of the major reasons why New Zealand were able to reverse their fortunes in the ODI series was the magnificent form of Henry Nicholls. The left-handed batsman provided solid starts to the team in all the games. He even won the Man of the Match award in the final ODI.

Although he may not open the innings for the home team in the Test series, he will play a marquee role for them in the middle order. Nicholls will look to replicate his performance from the ODI series.

#2 Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme can change the game
Colin de Grandhomme can change the game

Medium pace-bowling all-rounder, Colin de Grandhomme single-handedly changed the course of the third ODI match between New Zealand and India. His whirlwind knock took his team home, but he will have a different role in the Test matches. While he will continue to play the role of a finisher in the batting department, the swinging conditions will also tempt Kane Williamson to use his services in the bowling attack.

Advertisement

The matches will start early in the day hence, De Grandhomme will get more assistance from the pitch and he has an economy rate of just 2.47 in Test cricket. This shows that the Indian batsmen will find it extremely difficult to attack him.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami can wreak havoc in New Zealand
Mohammed Shami can wreak havoc in New Zealand

India's right-arm pacer, Mohammed Shami will enjoy bowling against the Kiwis in this Test because the conditions are tailor-made for him. His improved bowling action helps him make more impact in red-ball cricket which is why Shami can emerge as the match-winner for India in this Test match.

He showcased his skills in the warm-up match ahead of the Test series and there is no reason why Shami can even better those numbers when he takes field against New Zealand in Wellington.

Also Read - New Zealand vs India 2020, 1st Test: India's predicted playing XI and key players 

Published 20 Feb 2020, 17:11 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Colin de Grandhomme Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us