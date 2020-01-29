New Zealand vs India 2020 | 3rd T20I, Hamilton: 3 players who failed to impress

Seddon Park hosted a thriller that needed a Super Over to separate the two teams

India pulled off a stunning victory in the super over to win the 3rd T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton. With this win, India conquered the 5-match T20I series and took a 0-3 lead with two more games to go.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma (65 runs off 40 balls) and KL Rahul (27 runs off 19 balls) went after the Kiwi bowlers and added 89 runs for the first wicket in just 9 overs which laid the platform to put up a big score. However, New Zealand did well to take wickets at regular intervals and India managed to end up with 179-5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 180, New Zealand too kept scoring at a healthy rate. Even though they lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs, a sensible knock from Kane Williamson (95 runs off 48 balls) ensured that the Black Caps did not run into trouble and nearly won the game for his team. However, an unplayable Mohammed Shami (2/32) in the last over left New Zealand a run short of the target taking the match to the super over.

New Zealand scored 17 runs in the Super Over off Jasprit Bumrah. Despite struggling to time the ball in the first two deliveries, Rohit Sharma hit two consecutive sixes in the last two balls to win the match for India.

While players like Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja etc. stole the show in the match, few other players struggled to put up an impressive performance. Here are three such players who had a below-par outing in the match:

#1. Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-45-0)

Jasprit Bumrah could not produce any magic with the ball in the match.

The match turned to be a forgettable outing for Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Defending 180, Bumrah had to lead the Indian bowling attack and was expected to take early wickets to keep New Zealand's run-flow in check. However, much to India's disappointment, the fast bowler was taken for 13 runs in his very first over.

Bumrah's misery with the ball continued as New Zealand's Kane Williamson hit three consecutive boundaries in his 3rd over. In his quota of 4 overs, he gave away 45 runs without getting a wicket. In the Super Over Indian skipper, Virat Kohli handed the ball to Bumrah. But this time too, Bumrah could not find his luck and conceded 17 runs.

An effective Bumrah could have won India the match without the Super Over. But he could not get past the New Zealand batsmen to create any chances for India in the match.

#2. Shivam Dube ( 3 runs off 7 balls, 1-0-14-0)

The experiment of sending Shivam Dube at no.3 did not work.

India decided to promote Shivam Dube to no.3 in the match. When the left-handed batsman came out to bat, India were 89-1 in 9 overs and there was ample time for him to settle in before going after the bowlers. However, Dube could not make the most of this opportunity and played a short one off Hamish Bennett (3/54) to the third man where Ish Sodhi took a comfortable catch to send him back to the pavilion with only three runs in his account.

While bowling, Dube could not produce any impact on the opponent's batsmen and gave away 14 runs in the only over he bowled. In fielding too he was a bit sloppy as he missed a run-out chance towards the end. A forgettable outing personally for him.

#3. Tim Southee (4-0-39-0)

Tim Southee was unable to defend 18 runs in the Super Over

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee was one of the players who could not produce any impact in the match. After giving away 21 runs in the first three overs, Southee lost his plot in the last over as Manish Pandey (14* off 6 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (10* off 5 balls) stole 18 runs off his bowling. New Zealand were outstanding with the ball in the death overs. But an expensive Southee in the last over meant India got some crucial runs to compensate for their slow batting in the last few overs.

In the Super Over too, Southee failed to defend 18 runs off 6 deliveries. He gave away 7 runs off the first three deliveries, but could not hold his nerves and bowled half volleys as Rohit Sharma hit two maximums off the last two deliveries to win the match for India.