New Zealand vs India 2020, 4th T20I: Top 5 performers of the match

New Zealand vs India 2020: 4th T20I

New Zealand could not overcome the demons of the super over as India once again defeated them in the second super-over decider of the five-match T20I series. With this win, India took a 4-0 lead and kept the chances of whitewashing the hosts alive.

Opting to bowl first, New Zealand proved their decision right as India crumbled to 88-6 in 11.3 overs. However, the heroics of Manish Pandey (50 runs off 36 balls) and Shardul Thakur (20 runs off 15 balls) brought India back into the game and thanks to their crucial knocks India finished with 165-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill (4 runs off 8 balls) early, but the partnership of Colin Munro (64 runs off 47 balls) and Tim Seifert (57 runs off 39 balls) took New Zealand close to the target without any trouble. However, New Zealand lost the plot in the last over and a loss of 4 wickets left them a run short of the target, taking the match into the super over.

In the super over, New Zealand managed to score 13 runs off Jasprit Bumrah (1/20) which was comfortably scored by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to hand the kiwis their fourth defeat of the series.

Several players stole the limelight in the match as they tried their best to win the match for their respective teams. On that note, let's have a look at the top 5 performers of the match.

#1. Shardul Thakur (20 runs off 15 balls, 4-0-33-2)

Shardul Thakur was outstanding with the ball in the last over.

The way Shardul Thakur batted to rescue India and bowled the last over to defend those 7 runs, he definitely deserves to top the list.

The right-arm fast bowler started well with the ball as he gave away just 4 runs in the first over. However, once again he was taken for runs in the powerplay overs as he leaked 16 runs in his second over.

India had to defend 7 runs in the last over and captain Kohli handed the ball to Shardul, hoping that he would be able to replicate the heroics of Mohammed Shami. And his performance in the last over won him the player-of-the-match award.

Shardul sent back Ross Taylor in the very first ball of that over and brought India back into the match. Although he got hit for a boundary in the very next delivery, he held his nerves and did not allow the Kiwi batsmen to hit him for the winning runs and took the match to the super over which India comfortably took to their name.

Earlier, Shardul played a crucial knock of 20 runs( 15 balls) and helped India to reach 165-8 after losing 6 wickets for 88 runs. His heroics with both bat and the ball not only won India the match but also won him the player-of-the-match award.

#2. Manish Pandey (50*, 36 balls, 4X3, 0X6)

Manish Pandey played a crucial knock for India.

India lost half their side for just 84 runs and there were still 9.4 overs left in the innings. India's hope of reaching a respectable total relied heavily on Manish Pandey, who was the only specialist batsman at the crease.

For any batsman who is left with the tail-enders, it is a difficult task to keep the scoreboard ticking for almost the next 10 overs. But Pandey held his nerves and adjusted his game according to the situation, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 36 balls and rescued India from a position where 165 looked a distant dream.

Pandey's partnerships with Shardul Thakur (43 runs off 30 balls) and Navdeep Saini (22 runs off 13 balls) for the 7th and the 9th wicket respectively pulled India from grave danger and helped reach 165 from where the Indian bowlers could put up a fight to defend the target.

Ish Sodhi ran through Indian middle-order.

India lost Sanju Samson (8 runs off 5 balls) and Virat Kohli (11 runs off 9 balls) in the powerplay overs and needed a good partnership between KL Rahul (39 runs off 26 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (1 run off 7 balls) to make a comeback into the game. However, things turned even worse for India as New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi came into the attack and sent back both the batsmen in his consecutive overs.

Sodhi continued his spin-magic throughout the spell as he got his third wicket in the form of Shivam Dube (12 runs off 9 balls) and pushed India to 84-5 in 8.2 overs. The leggie made scoring runs a difficult task for the Indian batsmen and made them to play big shots, eventually getting rid of the Indian middle order and finished his spell with the figures 4-0-26-3.

#4. Colin Munro (64 runs, 47 balls, 4X6, 6X3)

Colin Munro

Chasing 166, New Zealand had a slow start and lost Martin Guptill early. But Colin Munro took the charge of taking the chase forward by hitting Shardul Thakur for a maximum and two boundaries in the 6th over and with those hits, the left-handed batsman tilted the match in New Zealand's favour.

Munro added 74 runs off 44 balls with Tim Seifert and took New Zealand nearly halfway through the chase with his innings of 64 runs off 47 balls. Although a relay throw from Virat Kohli ended his sojourn, he already did his job and put New Zealand on the driver's seat.

#5. Tim Seifert (57 runs, 39 balls, 4X4, 6X3)

Tim Seifert

After losing Colin Munro and Tom Bruce (0 off 3 balls) in quick succession, New Zealand almost lost the plot and gave India a chance to bounce back into the match. However, the disruptive innings of Tim Seifert ensured that New Zealand continue the chase and he went on to score 57 runs off 39 balls, leaving the Indian bowlers to scratch their heads to find a plan to get past him.

Seifert's 62-run partnership (42 balls) with Ross Taylor (24 runs off 18 balls) took the black-Caps close to the target with enough balls and wickets in hand for a comfortable victory. Although his dismissal changed the course of the match eventually taking it to the super over, the way he played surely makes him one of the top performers of the match.