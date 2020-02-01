New Zealand vs India 2020 | 5th T20I, Bay Oval: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Can New Zealand end the series on a high?

After losing 4 matches on a trot against the Indian cricket team, home side New Zealand will look to end the 5-match series with a consolation win when they meet the Men in Blue in the fifth T20I match at Mount Maunganui.

The Kiwis have taken the Indian team to the limit in the last two matches however, they lost both the matches in the Super Over. Stand-in captain Tim Southee would look to motivate his men ahead of the series finale as a win in this game could provide them with some much needed momentum for the ODIs and Tests.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert were the biggest stars for New Zealand in the last match. Both the batsmen scored a fifty in the top order while the likes of Tom Bruce and Martin Guptill will try to improve their performance with the bat. Ish Sodhi had shone for the home side with a 3-wicket haul in the fourth game but fast bowlers Hamish Benett and Scott Kuggeleijn gave away too many runs in their respective bowling spells.

Looking at the team's performance in the fourth game, here's how they may line up for the fifth T20I against India.

Colin Munro will be key to New Zealand's success

The duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for New Zealand whereas they will have Tim Seifert at the number 3 position.

Tom Bruce and Daryl Mitchell may receive one more opportunity to prove themselves in the middle. Ross Taylor will once again be the backbone of the team which will feature Mitchell Santner as their bowling all-rounder.

The trio of Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, and Ish Sodhi will keep their places in the team but Blair Tickner may replace Hamish Bennett who has leaked 95 runs in the last two matches.

Predicted playing XI of New Zealand for fifth T20I vs India: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Key Players

Ross Taylor will have to bring his 'A' game to the table

Ross Taylor: New Zealand have struggled to finish off the games in their last two outings. The experienced middle order batsman, Ross Taylor will have to take responsibility and play a mature innings in the middle. In case the home team bats first, he will have the onus of striking the big shots in the final overs.

Ish Sodhi: The former Rajasthan Royals player, Ish Sodhi dismissed the in-form KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the last match. He even got the better of Shivam Dube. He had almost won the match for New Zealand but the fast bowlers allowed India to come back in the match. If Sodhi repeats his performance again, he may win the game for the home team.