New Zealand vs India 2020: Ashish Nehra feels India overly dependant on Jasprit Bumrah

Prashanth Satish
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 10:24 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes that the present Indian team are getting heavily reliant on their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah and should take the spotlight away from him at times.

Bumrah, who is returning from an injury, hasn't looked at his very best since his return, and his wicketless return in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand has seen people raise questions over his form.

Nehra told TOI,

" You can't expect Bumrah to deliver in every series. One has to remember he is returning from injury. Its difficult for anybody to keep performing at the top of his game all the time. Even Virat Kohli had a tough series".

Nehra added that the Indian team management need to be more consistent in their team selection.

"The Indian team management could be much better while picking the playing XI. The other pacers, besides Bumrah and Shami, need to know their roles. They have got used to having Bumrah and Shami firing for the last two years. There's too much pressure on Bumrah. There has been very little consistency in the team selection so far."

Nehra then went on to heap praise on Mohammed Shami, who he feels is currently the best Test bowler for India. Nehra mentioned that Shami doesn't need assisting pitches to perform well.

"Shami is currently the best Test bowler in India. He doesn't depend on conditions and pitches."

Nehra is also of the opinion that Navdeep Saini is better prepared for international cricket than Umesh Yadav at the moment and just needs to sort his length out to become successful.

"In the current scenario, Saini is better prepared for Test cricket than Umesh Yadav, since he has the momentum with the team. But he largely depends on the back-of a length deliveries. If he csn get his length a bit fuller at his pace, he would open up more chances of getting wickets behind the stumps"
Published 13 Feb 2020, 10:24 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ashish Nehra Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
