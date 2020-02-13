New Zealand vs India 2020: Ashish Nehra feels India overly dependant on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes that the present Indian team are getting heavily reliant on their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah and should take the spotlight away from him at times.

Bumrah, who is returning from an injury, hasn't looked at his very best since his return, and his wicketless return in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand has seen people raise questions over his form.

Nehra told TOI,

" You can't expect Bumrah to deliver in every series. One has to remember he is returning from injury. Its difficult for anybody to keep performing at the top of his game all the time. Even Virat Kohli had a tough series".

Nehra added that the Indian team management need to be more consistent in their team selection.

"The Indian team management could be much better while picking the playing XI. The other pacers, besides Bumrah and Shami, need to know their roles. They have got used to having Bumrah and Shami firing for the last two years. There's too much pressure on Bumrah. There has been very little consistency in the team selection so far."

Nehra then went on to heap praise on Mohammed Shami, who he feels is currently the best Test bowler for India. Nehra mentioned that Shami doesn't need assisting pitches to perform well.

"Shami is currently the best Test bowler in India. He doesn't depend on conditions and pitches."

Nehra is also of the opinion that Navdeep Saini is better prepared for international cricket than Umesh Yadav at the moment and just needs to sort his length out to become successful.

"In the current scenario, Saini is better prepared for Test cricket than Umesh Yadav, since he has the momentum with the team. But he largely depends on the back-of a length deliveries. If he csn get his length a bit fuller at his pace, he would open up more chances of getting wickets behind the stumps"