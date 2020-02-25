New Zealand vs India 2020: Brad Hogg takes a dig at India after losing 1st Test

Brad Hogg took a dig at India's poor performance against New Zealand in the first Test

India lost their first game of the ICC World Test Championship as they were beaten comprehensively by 10 wickets by a rampant New Zealand team.

The Indian batsmen failed to put enough runs on the board in both innings as they got out for 165 and 191 respectively. The Indian bowling also seemed out of sorts as the New Zealand lower order added some crucial runs that went on to hurt the visitors in the end.

After India won the T20I series emphatically 5-0, they were clean-sweeped 3-0 in the ODI series and now are just one loss away from a series whitewash in the longest format too. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg took a dig at the Indian team by tweeting his opinion on the ongoing series.

He tweeted:

"India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND”

The Indian batsmen got tough conditions to bat on Day 1 as they lost the toss but they got better batting conditions in the second innings and yet failed to score 200 runs. India lost their last six wickets for just 47 runs and got bowled out for 191, setting New Zealand a target of only 9 runs, which they chased down comfortably.