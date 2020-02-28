×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Coach Ravi Shastri hopeful of team learning from Wellington defeat

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 11:18 IST

Ravi Shastri believes India has the potential to bounce back in the second Test at Christchurch
Ravi Shastri believes India has the potential to bounce back in the second Test at Christchurch

India suffered a comprehensive defeat in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington. The Indian batting line-up failed to fire in both the innings while the bowlers were unable to stop the onslaught from the Kiwi lower-order.

Coach Ravi Shastri, however, has remained positive and believes that the defeat would have shaken things a little bit in the dressing room and would have made the team realize their mistakes. He was hopeful that the team would learn from their mistakes and put up a better show in the second Test at Christchurch.

“We were outplayed in the first Test but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset,” Shastri told reporters.
“If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good, it gives you opportunities to learn. You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It’s a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge,” he further added.

Ravichandran Ashwin failed to impress in the first Test as he was unable to contribute with the bat and was taken to the cleaners by Kyle Jamieson while bowling. Shastri hinted that there may be a possibility of Ravindra Jadeja replacing him in the playing eleven. But, he also said that he believes Ashwin has the ability to bounce back and give a strong performance if selected in the second Test.

“He (R Ashwin) is a world class bowler. There is absolutely no doubt about it. But he will be disappointed in the way he has batted and he will need to improve that,” Shastri concluded.
Published 28 Feb 2020, 11:18 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravi Shastri Test cricket
