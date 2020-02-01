New Zealand vs India 2020: Colin Munro impressed with India's ability to bounce back

India again managed to take the game to a Super Over and beat New Zealand to make it 4-0 in the series

The ghosts of the 2019 World Cup final came back to haunt New Zealand once more as India again managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, forcing the Kiwis into yet another Super Over and winning it quite comfortably.

With only seven required off six balls and seven wickets in hand, the game should have been done and dusted as far as the home side was concerned. However, Shardul Thakur bowled the last over brilliantly and with the help of some good fielding, the visitors managed to pull off a miraculous escape. Kiwi all-rounder Colin Munro praised the Men in Blue's fighting spirit and the ability to not give up in any situation.

“That’s cricket isn’t it? We put ourselves in positions to win both of those games I thought. But India, with the roll they’re on at the moment and the cricket that they’re playing, they always just find a way. And then Super Over is a bit of luck each way. It can go either way I reckon,” Munro told PTI after the game.

At one point, the well-set Munro and Tim Seifert were at the crease and New Zealand were cruising to victory. But then, skipper Virat Kohli caught Munro napping with a swift and accurate throw, that led to his run-out, and brought India back into the game.

Munro was taken by surprise and explained the incident from his perspective.

“I just saw Shardul throw towards the wicket-keeper’s end or the bowler’s end, whichever one it was, and I saw it going over and I thought oh well it’s going to the non-danger end for me, and when I saw Kohli catch the ball and spin around, then I thought crap I’m in a bit of trouble here. And then he hit like he usually does.”

Munro revealed that the New Zeland team was absolutely gutted about losing two games, both of which it could have easily won, and they still could not believe what had happened. But he also accepted that India had outplayed the Black Caps in all departments this series, saying:

“It’s not like we’re being blown off the park. 202 in the first game and they chased it down. The only game where we probably didn’t step up to our standards was the second one at Eden Park, where we fell 15-20 runs short. I think we’ve been playing some good cricket. India have just been 1 or 2 per cent better than us.”