New Zealand vs India 2020: Former India coach John Wright backs Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly

Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up just one wicket in the 1st Test

It's been a tour to forget so far for Jasprit Bumrah as he is almost a shadow of his old self ever since returning to action from his injury layoff.

After experiencing a wicketless ODI series, Bumrah was far from impressive in the first Test against New Zealand, who beat India by 10 wickets.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.

However, former India coach John Wright was quick to defend Bumrah and extended his support to the pacer.

Wright said,

“He’s coming back after an injury. He’s finding his feet and rhythm again. It can happen to most players. After the highs, there is a plateau. Bumrah is an intelligent person, and I am sure he will find a way out. He has to fight his way through such periods.”

Wright believes that New Zealand, like many other teams, might have watched endless videos of Bumrah and decided to play him out smartly instead of attacking him, which is one of the main reasons behind the pacer being so ineffective in the New Zealand tour so far.

While New Zealand were able to take full advantage of the conditions at Basin Reserve in Wellington, the Indian pacers could not quite do the same.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris felt that since the Indian pacers were highly dependent on assistance off the pitch rather than trying to swing the ball, they found it difficult to hit the right areas and were ineffective as a whole.

It will be interesting to see whether Indian skipper Virat Kohli makes any changes to the playing XI for the second Test after the crushing defeat in Wellington.