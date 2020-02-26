×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Former India coach John Wright backs Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 18:43 IST

Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up just one wicket in the 1st Test
It's been a tour to forget so far for Jasprit Bumrah as he is almost a shadow of his old self ever since returning to action from his injury layoff.

After experiencing a wicketless ODI series, Bumrah was far from impressive in the first Test against New Zealand, who beat India by 10 wickets.

However, former India coach John Wright was quick to defend Bumrah and extended his support to the pacer.

Wright said,

“He’s coming back after an injury. He’s finding his feet and rhythm again. It can happen to most players. After the highs, there is a plateau. Bumrah is an intelligent person, and I am sure he will find a way out. He has to fight his way through such periods.”

Wright believes that New Zealand, like many other teams, might have watched endless videos of Bumrah and decided to play him out smartly instead of attacking him, which is one of the main reasons behind the pacer being so ineffective in the New Zealand tour so far.

While New Zealand were able to take full advantage of the conditions at Basin Reserve in Wellington, the Indian pacers could not quite do the same.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris felt that since the Indian pacers were highly dependent on assistance off the pitch rather than trying to swing the ball, they found it difficult to hit the right areas and were ineffective as a whole.

It will be interesting to see whether Indian skipper Virat Kohli makes any changes to the playing XI for the second Test after the crushing defeat in Wellington.

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
