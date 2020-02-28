New Zealand vs India 2020: Gautam Gambhir wants an 'emotionally charged' Virat Kohli in 2nd Test

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

India will have their work cut out when they meet New Zealand in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch (slated to begin tomorrow). The visitors were thrashed by ten wickets in the opening Test as the Indian batsmen were found wanting in front of the swinging ball.

The pitch assisted the Kiwi pacers and the toss proved to be a decisive factor in the match. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli had a rare failure in both innings of the match, scoring just 2 and 19 in the first and second innings respectively.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Kohli should come out all guns blazing in the second and final Test and should be 'emotionally charged', which will keep him in good stead for the must-win encounter.

Over the years, the Indian skipper has been an animated character who doesn’t shy away from needling oppositions. However, that hasn’t been the case against New Zealand.

Even before the tour, Kohli had clearly stated that the 'nice' mindset of the Kiwis players might not make the Indian team consider the tour as a revenge for the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss.

However, Gambhir feels that the 'nice guy' tag doesn’t really work for Kohli and he should be riled up for the must-win Test in Christchurch.

“He (Virat) was asked before the start of this tour if he saw it as a revenge series after losing to them in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. At the time Kohli replied, ‘Even if you want to think of revenge these guys are so nice that you can’t get into that zone.’ I am not sure if this part of Virat Kohli really works for him,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

“He is at his best when he is riled up, when he has a contest. Revenge may be an exaggerated thought but I am not sure of “nice guys” emotion either. I think Kohli is wired up to be that emotionally charged sportsperson who can play a cover drive with calmness of a sage and then lead his troops like an animated cheerleader,” he further added.

Following India’s morale shattering defeat in the opening Test, Kohli had said that he was not bothered by his own form and it was true that the perception of outsiders changes after one match. However, the Indian skipper was also hopeful of his team making a grand comeback in the second Test.

Advertisement

“I know the (perception) outside changes with one innings. I would probably be on the outside right now," the Indian skipper had told the press after the defeat.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli and his men approach the second Test against the in-form Kiwis.