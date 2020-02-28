×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: India's ideal XI for the 2nd Test at Christchurch

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 22:48 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw



After losing the opening Test, India will be looking to get back to winning ways when they step back into action at Christchurch on Saturday. India were completely outplayed in the series opener as they couldn't cross 200 runs in both the innings.

The onus will be on the batting department to put on competitive totals. The team management will be hoping that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will take the responsibility and score heavily as they are the cornerstones of the Indian batting line-up.

On the bowling front, experienced campaigner Ishant Sharma led the attack by taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Wellington. Ravichandran Ashwin had a decent outing as he scalped 3 wickets. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah looked a bit off-colour as they just took a wicket each and also failed to trouble the Kiwis batsmen consistently.

A bright green pitch is going to welcome team India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday. The conditions are highly expected to assist swing bowling so team managements might contemplate playing with 4 pacers in their playing XI.

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara



On the batting front, the skipper will expect a good opening partnership from Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Prithvi Shaw will be looking to play a substantial knock as he got out cheaply in both the innings of the first Test. The top scorer for India at Wellington, Mayank Agarwal will try to continue in a similar fashion and look to play a big innings upfront to provide a solid platform for his team.

The team's fortunes will depend heavily on Pujara and Kohli's contributions with the bat. These two have played a quintessential role in all of India's memorable overseas Test match wins in the last couple of years. Team management will stick with Hanuma Vihari at number 6 position as they are going to play on a green pitch once again.

Jadeja might get in the XI as the lone spinner
Jadeja might get in the XI as the lone spinner


Ishant Sharma is set to miss out due to the reoccurrence of his ankle injury. This means that there will be extra pressure on Bumrah and Shami to come good. Umesh Yadav will in all likelihood be slotted in as the third pacer.

Advertisement

Ashwin might be swapped with Jadeja for this match. The Kiwis middle order has multiple right-handed batsmen like Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, and Colin de Grandhomme so left-arm spinner Jadeja might be the better option. Also, his good batting form in recent times will help his case for inclusion in the playing XI. 

India's Ideal XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

#Note: Views are that of the writer and not Sportskeeda's

Also see | New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 major concerns for Virat Kohli's side ahead of the second Test 

Published 28 Feb 2020, 22:48 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us