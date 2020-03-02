×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Inzamam-ul-Haq defends Virat Kohli; says he is 'amazed' by the criticism

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 22:06 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has defended under-fire batsman Virat Kohli, saying the India captain is just going through a lean patch with the bat. Kohli had a forgettable Test series, both as a leading batsman and skipper of the visiting side.

New Zealand sealed the Test series 2-0 and the no.1 side in the world was beaten comprehensively. Kohli was a big flop and averaged just 9.50 with the bat. Scores of 2,19,3, and 14 have made him face a lot of flak from the critics.

Inzamam backed Kohli and addressed the criticism on his YouTube channel, saying:


"A lot of people are talking about Kohli's technique and so on. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70 centuries in international cricket, how can you question his technique." 
Inzamam-ul-Haq defended Virat Kohli
Inzamam-ul-Haq defended Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat

Inzamam went ahead and cited the example of his former colleague Mohammad Yousuf, who was one of the most successful batsmen for Pakistan. The 49-year-old also said Kohli doesn't need to make changes to his technique.

"As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. (Mohammad) Yusuf had a high backlift, it used to come from gully. When his bad form came, people started questioning his technique. When he came to me, I asked him how did you score so many runs with the same technique?

This was Kohli's second-worst performance in a series with the bat. The 31-year-old cricketer's worst stats have come against Australia at home back in the 2016-17 series, where he averaged 9.20 with the willow.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 22:06 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Inzamam-ul-Haq
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us