New Zealand vs India 2020: Inzamam-ul-Haq defends Virat Kohli; says he is 'amazed' by the criticism

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has defended under-fire batsman Virat Kohli, saying the India captain is just going through a lean patch with the bat. Kohli had a forgettable Test series, both as a leading batsman and skipper of the visiting side.

New Zealand sealed the Test series 2-0 and the no.1 side in the world was beaten comprehensively. Kohli was a big flop and averaged just 9.50 with the bat. Scores of 2,19,3, and 14 have made him face a lot of flak from the critics.

Inzamam backed Kohli and addressed the criticism on his YouTube channel, saying:

"A lot of people are talking about Kohli's technique and so on. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70 centuries in international cricket, how can you question his technique."

Inzamam went ahead and cited the example of his former colleague Mohammad Yousuf, who was one of the most successful batsmen for Pakistan. The 49-year-old also said Kohli doesn't need to make changes to his technique.

"As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. (Mohammad) Yusuf had a high backlift, it used to come from gully. When his bad form came, people started questioning his technique. When he came to me, I asked him how did you score so many runs with the same technique?

This was Kohli's second-worst performance in a series with the bat. The 31-year-old cricketer's worst stats have come against Australia at home back in the 2016-17 series, where he averaged 9.20 with the willow.