New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma joins Zaheer Khan in elite list

Ishant Sharma

Indian pace spearhead Ishant Sharma equaled Zaheer Khan in an elite list of pacers after his five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Wellington. Sharma claimed the wickets of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult, to complete his 11th fifer in Tests, equaling Khan.

Sharma now stands tied second in the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests for Indian pacers, a list topped by 1983 WC-winning captain Kapil Dev (who has 23 five-wicket hauls to his name). Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has claimed 10 while Irfan Pathan and Venkatesh Prasad took seven fifers each to complete the top 5 in the esteemed list.

Zaheer Khan

In another list headed by Kapil Dev, Sharma climbed to the third spot in the list of Indian bowlers with most five-fors in away Tests. Sharma took his ninth five-wicket haul in away Tests and is only three away from the Indian legend's tally of 12. Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble occupies the second spot with 10 fifers in away Tests.

Most five-fors for India in away Tests

In 97 Tests, Sharma has taken 297 wickets at an average of 32.36 with 11 five-wicket and one 10-wicket haul and looks set to break more records with an innings and one Test to go in this series.