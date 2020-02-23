×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma joins Zaheer Khan in elite list

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 11:07 IST

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

Indian pace spearhead Ishant Sharma equaled Zaheer Khan in an elite list of pacers after his five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Wellington. Sharma claimed the wickets of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult, to complete his 11th fifer in Tests, equaling Khan.

Sharma now stands tied second in the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests for Indian pacers, a list topped by 1983 WC-winning captain Kapil Dev (who has 23 five-wicket hauls to his name). Former India pacer Javagal Srinath has claimed 10 while Irfan Pathan and Venkatesh Prasad took seven fifers each to complete the top 5 in the esteemed list.

Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan






In another list headed by Kapil Dev, Sharma climbed to the third spot in the list of Indian bowlers with most five-fors in away Tests. Sharma took his ninth five-wicket haul in away Tests and is only three away from the Indian legend's tally of 12. Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble occupies the second spot with 10 fifers in away Tests.

Most five-fors for India in away Tests
Most five-fors for India in away Tests






In 97 Tests, Sharma has taken 297 wickets at an average of 32.36 with 11 five-wicket and one 10-wicket haul and looks set to break more records with an innings and one Test to go in this series.

Published 23 Feb 2020, 11:07 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Zaheer Khan Ishant Sharma India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10 & 144/4 (65.0 ov)
NZ 348/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
