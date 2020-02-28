×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma likely to miss Christchurch Test

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 12:07 IST

Ishant Sharma complained about pain in his right ankle and did not attend the nets on the eve of the Test
Ishant Sharma complained about pain in his right ankle and did not attend the nets on the eve of the Test

India suffered yet another setback during their tour of New Zealand as pace-attack spearhead Ishant Sharma is all set to miss the second Test at Christchurch. Sharma was the only positive for India with the ball in the first Test as he picked up a five-wicket haul.

He had complained about pain in his right ankle during training and did not take any further part in the session on the eve of the Test. This is the same ankle that was injured during a Ranji Trophy game and the lanky pacer seems to have aggravated the injury. Umesh Yadav will most likely replace him in the playing XI.

This is unfortunate as Sharma had successfully won the race against time to get fit for the first Test and had bagged figures of 5/68. However, India seem to have a good backup in the form of Yadav, who was fantastic during the home season. He had an extended net session and was seen having a long chat with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

After the kind of pounding that Ravichandran Ashwin got in the first Test, chances are that he may also get replaced by Ravindra Jadeja, who will also add extra depth to the Indian batting line-up. Thus, with two potential changes to their bowling attack, India will look to make a strong comeback at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 12:07 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Umesh Yadav
