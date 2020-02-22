×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma reveals how he struggled with jet lag before crucial three-wicket spell on Day 2

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 14:44 IST

Sharma
Sharma's crucial three-wicket spell on Day 2 has given India a glimmer of hope

After dragging India back into the contest on the second day of the first Test in Wellington, veteran Ishant Sharma has revealed how he was operating on barely four hours of sleep but was ready to play for the sake of the team even though he wasn’t operating at his optimal levels.

Sharma scalped three important wickets on the second day and gave India a glimmer of hope going into the third day at the Basin in Wellington after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and centurion appearance-maker Ross Taylor stitched a healthy partnership to cruise past India’s dismal 165-run total.

Before the start of the first Test, Sharma had been nursing a complete ligament tear and nobody expected him to be included in the playing eleven.

However, some excellent rehab work at the NCA in Bengaluru coupled with the pacer’s determination to make himself available for selection on the management’s insistence saw him spearhead the attack and give India a glimmer of hope.

Sharma revealed that he wasn’t happy heading into the day’s play as he was struggling a lot with his body and couldn’t bowl as well as he would’ve liked to.

The 31-year-old pacer was feeling the effects of jet lag and stated that he only slept for 40 minutes last night and for an hour a night before the first Test began. Although, he was quick to state that despite all of the issues that engulfed him, he was happy to take to the pitch for the sake of the team.

"I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team," said India's senior-most player.

Although he wasn’t feeling completely up to it, Sharma persevered through his sleep-deprivation and fatigue to put in a brilliant display for Kohli’s side.

Published 22 Feb 2020, 14:44 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma
