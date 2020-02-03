×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Jasprit Bumrah breaks unique T20 world record 

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 01:52 IST

Jasprit Bumrah became the bowler to bowl the most number of maiden overs in T20Is .
Jasprit Bumrah broke a unique T20 world record during the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui. He became the bowler to bowl the most number of maidens in T20Is when he bowled a wicket-maiden, which was his seventh maiden over in T20Is.

The record for the most number of maiden overs was held by Nuwan Kulasekara of Sri Lanka, and he had bowled six maiden overs out of 205.1. Bumrah has bowled 178.1 overs so far in his career and has already created a new world record.

After coming back from a stress fracture that kept him out of the game for a long time, Bumrah looked a bit rusty in the beginning, as he was targeted by the New Zealand batsmen, notably Kane Williamson. However, he looked back to his very best in the final T20I as he ended up with figures of 3/12 off his four overs and won the Man of the Match, helping India become the only Test-playing nation to complete a 5-0 series whitewash in T20Is.

In addition, Bumrah became only the fourth Indian after MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play 50 T20Is for India. He said after the game:

“The match got close at one point but we had the belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close. It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result."
Published 03 Feb 2020, 01:52 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Nuwan Kulasekara Jasprit Bumrah T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
