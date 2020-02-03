New Zealand vs India 2020: Jasprit Bumrah happy with learnings from T20I series

Bumrah picked up figures of 3/12 picking up the man of the match in the 5th T20I.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was back with a bang after a long break away from cricket and proved with his bowling why he is regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers at the moment. His brilliant spell of four overs in the final game where he gave away just 12 runs and picked up 3 wickets was instrumental in India winning the fifth T20I and completing a historic series whitewash against New Zealand 5-0.

"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had the belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," Bumrah was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bumrah had some hard moments in the series, especially in the T20I at Hamilton where Kane Williamson took a special liking to him and smashed him all over the park. However, he revealed that he learned a lot from the series and had taken everything in his stride to improve as a bowler.

"It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result," Bumrah asserted.

For the third time in a row, the Indian bowlers breathed fresh air into the game that seemed to have gone beyond their grasp and somehow managed to win it. KL Rahul was sensational too with the bat in the entire series, deservedly receiving the Man of the Series award. India will take a lot of confidence and momentum into the ODI series while New Zealand would hope to flush the T20 series out of their mind as soon as possible.