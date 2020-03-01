×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Jasprit Bumrah not interested in playing blame game

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 23:10 IST

Bumrah is still positive about India posting a fighting total in order to win the Test and level the series
Bumrah is still positive about India posting a fighting total in order to win the Test and level the series

In another eventful day of Test cricket, New Zealand took a giant leap ahead of India after having them six down with the lead just being 97 runs. The day began with New Zealand being 63-0 but the Indian bowlers came roaring back in the game, bowling the Kiwis out for 235. But the Indian batsmen again failed to put the runs on the board as they ended the day with the score being 90-6.

However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not intending to blame any batsman for his failure because he believes that it is natural for batsmen to have a bad outing.

"See we don't play the blame game. In our (team) culture, we don't look at blaming anyone. Some days if as a bowling unit we don't pick up wickets, then that doesn't give the batsmen liberty to take our case, isn't it?" asked Bumrah after the end of the day's play.

With Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant still at the crease, Bumrah stated that he was positive about India pushing for a fighting total. The all-round ability of Ravindra Jadeja could also prove to be handy for the visitors.

"We, as a team, want to push it hard and do well but the situation is what it is. We have two batsmen left and we would look to push tomorrow as well. We can try and work hard and score as many as we can and we will see how it goes," he asserted.
"We, as a unit, are very close and we are working hard. We lost more wickets than we wanted to but we don't play the blame game and we try to keep everyone together," he further added.
Published 01 Mar 2020, 23:10 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
