New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson lauds the Kiwis' "outstanding effort over the space of four days" after comprehensive win

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 09:00 IST

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has hailed his team for producing a thoroughly dominating performance against India in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington after the hosts thrashed the No.1 Test team by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India, who had been unbeaten in the ICC Test Championship so far, will need to ponder upon the areas where they need to improve ahead of the must-win encounter at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Williamson said,

 “Outstanding effort over the space of four days. We know how strong India are all around the world. The effort in the first innings and then a competitive total with the bat was great. The lower-order runs are important to get a bit of a lead. So all-round team effort.”

Right from Day 1, New Zealand were in complete command of proceedings. The toss went in their favour, and given the overcast conditions on Day 1 morning, Williamson had no hesitation in putting the visitors in to bat. The Kiwis made full use of the helpful bowling conditions and bundled India out for just 165 runs.

After an impressive bowling performance, they gained a huge lead of 183 runs, courtesy of impressive knocks from Williamson (89) and Ross Taylor (44), and vital contributions from the lower order.

Meanwhile, Williamson also revealed that he hadn’t expected the pitch to behave the way it did.

 “Didn’t know what to expect from the pitch on the morning of the Test. Because it wasn’t as windy this week, there was a bit more swing. The bowlers were brilliant but a real collective effort.”
New Zealand’s 100th Test victory also marked the rise of Kyle Jamieson, who was quite exceptional with both the ball and the bat in his debut Test. After bagging four wickets in the 1st innings, Jamieson shared a match defining stand with Colin de Grandhomme and chipped in with a fluent knock of 44. In the 2nd innings, it was Trent Boult and Tim Southee who were the wreckers in chief, bagging four and five wickets respectively.

Hailing the pace trio of Southee, Boult and Jamieson, Williamson said,

“Jamieson was brilliant. Through the summer, in white-ball cricket he’s been valuable. So great debut for Kyle, contributed in a number of ways. Southee’s mindset wasn’t of one with a point to prove. He just wanted to lead with the ball. Having Boult at the other end would’ve been good for him too. Left-arm, right-arm combination can be dangerous. We know India can bat for days, so the patience both of them showed was great.”

Both teams will now head to Christchurch for the 2nd and the final encounter. While Williamson and company will be beaming with confidence, India will have their task cut out in favourable conditions for the hosts. 

Published 24 Feb 2020, 09:00 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Kane Williamson Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
