New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson reveals Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are shaping up nicely for the Test series

Trent Boult

New Zealand missed their first-choice pace attack - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry - during the T20I and ODI series versus India. But skipper Kane Williamson has now revealed that all three are returning to full fitness and are likely to be available for the two-match Test series against the No. 1 team in the world.

"They’re tracking nicely. It’s an exciting opportunity against one of the best sides in the world," Williamson said after the ODI series.

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 2

Boult had broken his hand during the second Test against Australia at the MCG while Ferguson had pulled a muscle and suffered a calf strain after bowling just 11 overs on his Test debut. In the absence of the two, other bowlers like Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett got opportunities in the playing XI, and Williamson is extremely satisfied with their efforts.

“We were put under pressure by India, but we were able to have a really good death phase, which helped us keep India to about a par total,” Williamson asserted.

“A lot of positives in different areas, so it’s an opportunity to build on this series and keep moving forward as an ODI side.” he added.

Jamieson especially was absolutely fantastic on his ODI debut as he not only formed a partnership with Ross Taylor to help New Zealand reach a total of 273, but also picked up a couple of wickets and ended up being the player of the match.

Kyle Jamieson

“An outstanding start from Kyle.To get the opportunity to bowl with the new ball and bowl really nicely ,he’s an exciting prospect. Coming in with that height does bring a point of difference, a great attacking weapon,” Williamson said.

If Boult and Ferguson are back in the side for the Test series, the visitors would have a lot of thinking to do. But it remains to be seen whether the pacers are in good rhythm after such a long time on the sidelines.