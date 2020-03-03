×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kapil Dev slams Indian batsmen after poor show in Christchurch

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 16:38 IST

Kapil Dev was disappointed with the way India batted throughout the Test series against New Zealand.
Kapil Dev was disappointed with the way India batted throughout the Test series against New Zealand.

India suffered their second defeat in the ICC World Test Championship when hosts New Zealand beat them by seven wickets in the second Test at Christchurch. The Indian batting once again failed to live up to its billing and performed miserably.

India went from 194-4 to being dismissed for 242 in the first innings, losing their last six wickets for 48 runs. In the second innings, India were absolutely rolled over by the New Zealand pacers as they got bowled out for 124. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev was extremely disappointed by the performance of the Indian batsmen in the Test series, especially by that of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Rahane, who had cemented his place in the Indian Test squad and playing XI due to impressive overseas performances, has been experiencing a very lengthy rough patch with the bat. He could not convert the starts he got in Wellington and could only manage scores of 7 and 9 in the second Test.

“The way he (Rahane) got out, it didn’t seem like he’s the same player who has scored out of his skin in overseas conditions," Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.
“The way he struggled here, it seemed like the New Zealand bowlers knew how to trap him. Now Ajinkya Rahane has to do a lot of work because when your reputation goes, it take s a lot of time to comeback,” he added.

Another batsman who endured a shocking tour was Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli had managed only one half-century the entire tour and he failed yet again, getting trapped in front to an incoming ball in Christchurch.

Kapil stated that it was sometimes difficult for batsmen at the wrong side of their 30s to view the ball and maybe that is the reason why Kohli is unable to read the ball that is seaming in.

With the all-important tour of Australia coming up towards the end of the year, the Indian team will have to step up its batting performances or find new players in the middle-order if players like Rahane do not perform consistently.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 16:38 IST
