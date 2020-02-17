×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kiwis announce 13-man squad for Test series

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 10:29 IST

Trent Boult
Trent Boult
















What's the story?

New Zealand have announced their 13-man squad for the two-match Test series against India beginning on February 21st at Wellington.

The Background

Despite suffering a whitewash in the five-match T20I series, the Blackcaps made a strong comeback in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Virat Kohli's men by inflicting a rare whitewash upon them in the 50-over format. After the ODIs, the visitors encountered New Zealand XI in a three-day practice game at Seddon Park, Hamilton, from February 14th-16th.

While most of the Indian batsmen failed to get going in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (93) and Hanuma Vihari (101) made sure India got to a decent total (263) with their vital knocks. A sensational performance from the pacers saw India bundling out the opposition for 235 runs with Mohammed Shami being the chief tormentor and picking up three wickets. The game ended in a draw while India were on 252-4 at the end of 48 overs in the second innings.

The heart of the matter

Pacer Trent Boult, who has recovered from his injury, has made his much-awaited comeback after missing out from the T20Is and ODIs due to the injury he sustained during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in December last year. Also making his comeback to the Test squad is left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who last played a Test in August 2019 against Sri Lanka. Pacer Kyle Jamieson, who put in a promising performance in his debut ODI series against India, has earned his Test call-up.

But opener Jeet Raval, all-rounder Mitchell Santner, and pacer Matt Henry have been left out of the squad announced for the longer format against Virat Kohli's men.

Here is New Zealand's Test squad for the two Tests against India:

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

What's next?

With India claiming the T20I series and the hosts giving them a befitting reply in the ODIs, the two-match Test series between these two strong and balanced teams will be highly anticipated. The series, which begins in Hamilton, will be heading to Christchurch for the second and final fixture, which begins from February 29th.


Published 17 Feb 2020, 10:29 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Trent Boult India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
