×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Kiwis are really hard to beat at home, claims Shane Bond

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 12:38 IST

Shane Bond reckons that New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack against India in the first Test
Shane Bond reckons that New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack against India in the first Test

After the end of the limited-overs leg of India's tour to New Zealand, the two sides are ready to lock horns in the longest format of the game for a two-match series beginning from February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond believes that New Zealand are a very formidable side at home and could field an all-pace attack against the Indians. He was quoted as saying by Mid-Day:

"New Zealand is hard to beat at home. Recently, they beat England. It will be a tightly-contested series as New Zealand have great variety in their bowling attack."

Bond added:

"Neil [Wagner] will test with short balls. [Tim] Southee has got swing and [Kyle] Jamieson has both pace and swing. They are a different kind of bowling unit.”

With the bowling attack bolstered by the return of left-arm quick Trent Boult, who was out of action due to a fracture on his right hand, Bond believes that New Zealand have all the ingredients to give the world's number one Test team a run for their money. He stated:

“New Zealand could go in with five fast bowlers in Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and De Grandhomme. The wickets later on become so flat that New Zealand are really hard to beat here. I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”
Published 19 Feb 2020, 12:38 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Shane Bond Tearaway Fast bowlers Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us