New Zealand vs India 2020: Kiwis are really hard to beat at home, claims Shane Bond

Shane Bond reckons that New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack against India in the first Test

After the end of the limited-overs leg of India's tour to New Zealand, the two sides are ready to lock horns in the longest format of the game for a two-match series beginning from February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond believes that New Zealand are a very formidable side at home and could field an all-pace attack against the Indians. He was quoted as saying by Mid-Day:

"New Zealand is hard to beat at home. Recently, they beat England. It will be a tightly-contested series as New Zealand have great variety in their bowling attack."

Bond added:

"Neil [Wagner] will test with short balls. [Tim] Southee has got swing and [Kyle] Jamieson has both pace and swing. They are a different kind of bowling unit.”

With the bowling attack bolstered by the return of left-arm quick Trent Boult, who was out of action due to a fracture on his right hand, Bond believes that New Zealand have all the ingredients to give the world's number one Test team a run for their money. He stated:

“New Zealand could go in with five fast bowlers in Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and De Grandhomme. The wickets later on become so flat that New Zealand are really hard to beat here. I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”