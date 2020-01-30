New Zealand vs India 2020 | Kiwis name fresh pace battery for the ODI series

New Zealand have named Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett in the ODI squad

The New Zealand selection panel named a new-look ODI squad to face India in the three-match ODI series beginning February 5. Pacers Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett made the cut to form a new-look bowling trio.

Trent Boult (broken hand), Lockie Ferguson (calf injury), and Matt Henry (broken thumb) were ruled out due to their respective injuries. According to head coach Gary Stead, the Kiwis went with a fresh pace-attack to challenge the in-form Indian batting line-up with an eye on the T20 WC later this year in Australia.

Stead sounded confident about the ODI squad which has the same top-eight as the World Cup finals last year. He also mentioned the return of wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham from a broken injury and the quality and balance he brings to the side.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled, and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals. It’s great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order.”

Trent Boult (left) and Matt Henry (right)

On his pace-bowling mainstay Trent Boult and Matt Henry, Stead sounded confident of Boult's return for the two-Tests while still had reservations over the availability of Matt Henry.

"Trent Boult is progressing nicely, and we are confident he will be ready for the two Test matches against India... Matt Henry is back bowling at training. However, he isn’t at the point of being able to bat or field fully, while Lockie Ferguson is on track to play in the Ford Trophy for the Auckland Aces in the near future.” Stead said.

The three-match ODI series starts in Hamilton, followed by games in Auckland and Mount Maunganui on February 5, 8, and 11.

Kyle Jamieson is eyeing a BLACKCAPS debut ahead of our ODI series with India starting next week #NZvIND https://t.co/eT0sf2DBMB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 30, 2020

New Zealand ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (first ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor