New Zealand vs India 2020 | Kiwis name fresh pace battery for the ODI series 

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 30 Jan 2020, 13:20 IST

New Zealand have named Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett in the ODI squad
The New Zealand selection panel named a new-look ODI squad to face India in the three-match ODI series beginning February 5. Pacers Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett made the cut to form a new-look bowling trio.

Trent Boult (broken hand), Lockie Ferguson (calf injury), and Matt Henry (broken thumb) were ruled out due to their respective injuries. According to head coach Gary Stead, the Kiwis went with a fresh pace-attack to challenge the in-form Indian batting line-up with an eye on the T20 WC later this year in Australia.


"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled, and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals... Jimmy and Colin continue as the pace-bowling all-rounders after strong campaigns in England, and they will offer us plenty of firepower and versatility.”

Stead sounded confident about the ODI squad which has the same top-eight as the World Cup finals last year. He also mentioned the return of wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham from a broken injury and the quality and balance he brings to the side.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled, and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals. It’s great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order.”

Trent Boult (left) and Matt Henry (right)
On his pace-bowling mainstay Trent Boult and Matt Henry, Stead sounded confident of Boult's return for the two-Tests while still had reservations over the availability of Matt Henry.

"Trent Boult is progressing nicely, and we are confident he will be ready for the two Test matches against India... Matt Henry is back bowling at training. However, he isn’t at the point of being able to bat or field fully, while Lockie Ferguson is on track to play in the Ford Trophy for the Auckland Aces in the near future.” Stead said.

The three-match ODI series starts in Hamilton, followed by games in Auckland and Mount Maunganui on February 5, 8, and 11.

New Zealand ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (first ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Published 30 Jan 2020, 13:20 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Lockie Ferguson India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
