New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson discusses Test debut; expresses delight at dismissing Virat Kohli

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 12:08 IST

Jamieson picked the prized scalp of Kohli on his Test debut
Jamieson picked the prized scalp of Kohli on his Test debut

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson enjoyed a dream Test debut as he was able to scalp three important wickets on the first day against India at Wellington.

Having won the toss, the Kiwis put India in to bat first, and Jamieson got the massive wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whilst Hanuma Vihari was his third casualty. India were left reeling at 122/5 at stumps and most of the credit for their dismantling goes to the lanky debutant pacer who bowled with aggression and assuredness.

Reflecting on what was an extremely productive day out on the pitch in his first-ever Test appearance, Jamieson was elated with his performance and admitted that the feeling of making his Test debut hasn’t sunk in.

The 25-year-old stated that his focus was on bowling in the right areas and making the Indian batsman play the ball.

“The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m feeling very pleased with my performance on day one. This wicket does assess bowlers, it was all about putting the ball in the right areas. I just tried to keep things pretty simple, I was trying to make the Indian batters play the ball,” Jamieson told reporters at the end of play on Day one.

Jamieson also discussed dismissing Kohli, stating that given how strong the Indian skipper is on the stump line, it was very satisfying for him to get his edge and send him back to the pavilion in the nascent stages of his inning.

“Look, Virat has scored runs all around the world, the wicket assisted us. He is so strong on the stump line, I managed to get his edge and it was good,” the 25-year-old added.

Jamieson also spoke about how honoured he was to get a chance to represent his country in Tests, as he believes that the longest format of the game is the pinnacle of the sport.

"It has been a pretty surreal last couple of weeks," said Jamieson.

"For me, test cricket has always been the pinnacle and there were a few emotions when we did the cap presentation last night (Thursday)."

Published 21 Feb 2020, 12:08 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kyle Jamieson
