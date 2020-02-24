×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson's impressive showing proving to be problem of plenty for Kiwis

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 23:04 IST

With Jamieson and Wagner both available, New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack in the second Test
With Jamieson and Wagner both available, New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack in the second Test

Kyle Jamieson made his red-ball debut for New Zealand in the absence of Neil Wagner in the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and was at his absolute best in his first outing in the whites. His impeccable line and length tormented the Indian batsmen as he ended the first innings with figures of 4/39.

He also contributed with the bat and played a crucial innings of 44 from just 45 balls down the order, which included four gigantic sixes.

Skipper Kane Williamson was extremely satisfied with the way Jamieson has performed for New Zealand in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.


"Kyle was brilliant on his debut,” Williamson said after the game.
“I think we saw in the white-ball format how he is able to contribute in so many different areas, obviously that slightly unique part to his game with his height where he creates quite a different bounce,” he added.

Wagner, on the other hand, will be keen to return to the starting eleven as he missed out on the first Test as he is currently on a 'paternity leave'. He has been New Zealand's first-choice pacer in the longest format for quite a while now and his experience and control over the short ball is something that Williamson will be keen to unleash on the Indian batting.


“Neil will be pretty excited to get back to the team as well so it’s really handy,” Williamson stated.
“We had so many fast bowlers with injuries. They’re all fit and coming back into the fold and you feel there is that element of depth with fast bowlers that we always thought we had,” he added.

With Jamieson and Wagner both in form, and with the addition of Matt Henry as a cover, Williamson might be enticed to use an all-pace attack against India in the second Test in a bid to complete a Test whitewash over the world's number one team.


Published 24 Feb 2020, 23:04 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Neil Wagner Kyle Jamieson India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us