New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson's impressive showing proving to be problem of plenty for Kiwis

With Jamieson and Wagner both available, New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack in the second Test

Kyle Jamieson made his red-ball debut for New Zealand in the absence of Neil Wagner in the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and was at his absolute best in his first outing in the whites. His impeccable line and length tormented the Indian batsmen as he ended the first innings with figures of 4/39.

He also contributed with the bat and played a crucial innings of 44 from just 45 balls down the order, which included four gigantic sixes.

Skipper Kane Williamson was extremely satisfied with the way Jamieson has performed for New Zealand in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

"Kyle was brilliant on his debut,” Williamson said after the game.

“I think we saw in the white-ball format how he is able to contribute in so many different areas, obviously that slightly unique part to his game with his height where he creates quite a different bounce,” he added.

Wagner, on the other hand, will be keen to return to the starting eleven as he missed out on the first Test as he is currently on a 'paternity leave'. He has been New Zealand's first-choice pacer in the longest format for quite a while now and his experience and control over the short ball is something that Williamson will be keen to unleash on the Indian batting.

“Neil will be pretty excited to get back to the team as well so it’s really handy,” Williamson stated.

“We had so many fast bowlers with injuries. They’re all fit and coming back into the fold and you feel there is that element of depth with fast bowlers that we always thought we had,” he added.

With Jamieson and Wagner both in form, and with the addition of Matt Henry as a cover, Williamson might be enticed to use an all-pace attack against India in the second Test in a bid to complete a Test whitewash over the world's number one team.